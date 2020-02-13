Two of Australia’s largest mobile operators are allowed to merge after successfully appealing a decision by the Consumer Watchdog.

TPG and Vodafone may become one company, combining their substantial fixed broadband and cellular market share to challenge Telstra and Optus.

Judge John Middleton announced the decision this morning after a three-week hearing in the federal court last September.

He said the merger would not significantly reduce competition and there was no legal reason why this was not possible.

A merger is likely good news for Telstra and Optus customers, as the combined strength of Vodafone and TPG would allow them to compete better with the two larger telecommunications companies and put pressure on their prices when competing with the new company ,

It remains to be seen what this means for TPG and Vodafone customers, as we do not yet know what a merged company will look like or what it will be called.

A merger would likely also impact iiNet and Internode customers, since both companies are owned by TPG.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has four weeks to appeal.

The ACCC first raised concerns about a proposed merger between Vodafone Hutchison Australia and TPG Telecom in December 2018.

At about the same time, a joint venture between Vodafone and TPG called Mobile JV bought frequencies at the last auction of $ 263 million for the frequencies on which your mobile data and phone calls are transmitted.

A few months later, in May last year, the ACCC announced that it would oppose the $ 15 billion merger as it would further consolidate the already “very concentrated Australian mobile market”.

The ACCC expressed concerns that Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, which operate the three competing cellular networks, had an 87 percent market share.

Similarly, Telstra, Optus and TPG dominated the fixed broadband market with an 85 percent share.

The networks operated by the three telecommunications companies also support mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) such as TPG.

MVNOs buy wholesale wireless network access and then sell it to their customers, similar to the national broadband network.

TPG switched from Optus to Vodafone in 2015.

The company had tried to exit the MVNO game by building its own 4G network, but said it abandoned these plans after the federal government banned the use of Huawei technology.

Telekom said the ban made building a network too expensive.

It later emerged in court that TPG’s withdrawn billionaire David Teoh’s network was so valued that the company made last-minute adjustments to financial data to ensure funding.

Over the course of a weekend, the proposed value of the network was changed from minus $ 290 million to $ 779 million by increasing the number of customers expected to be won each month from 45,000 to 60,000, reducing the cost of capital and the timeframe were extended from seven to 12 years.

The changes were made to ensure a capital increase led by Macquarie Bank.

The bank only wanted to increase funding if the network had a positive value.

This and other revelations related to Mr. Teoh’s leadership of TPG, including an astounding lack of written documentation, showed an apparent dictatorship within the company.

After appearing in court, Mr. Teoh was portrayed as leading an army of “yes-men” who supported the ambitious and seemingly ad hoc decisions he made without much control.

“We are not that bureaucratic,” said Mr. Teoh to the court. “We are very agile and sometimes we do things and we meet often and we talk a lot. So things happen very quickly in the company. “

When asked by ACCC attorney Michael Hodge QC whether anyone on the TPG board, including his son Shane, asked why there was no business plan to spend $ 900 million on frequencies for the proposed network Teoh, nobody asked because he trusted him.

“I have the confidence of my board. So that’s a very important factor, ”he said in court.

Mr. Teoh informed the court that the network was not abandoned because of the cost of buying other devices, but because TPG could no longer upgrade to 5G in the future due to the lack of spectrum.

The ACCC’s decision to block the merger largely depended on its belief that TPG would build a fourth mobile network in Australia anyway if the merger were prevented.

This would intensify competition and further put pressure on consumer prices in the eyes of the ACCC.

TPG and Vodafone both denied this and actually claimed that they were too weak to compete with Telstra and Optus unless they were allowed to merge.

They argued that a merger would create a stronger company that could better compete with the two larger telecommunications companies, which would be better than two weaker companies fighting over the waste.

Both companies were put on a trading freeze this morning ahead of the ASX decision.