A Derby man who became homeless when his relationship broke up told his story about alcoholism and life at the food bank.

Kat, who asked to remain anonymous, is fighting to keep her life together after becoming homeless almost a year ago.

The 36-year-old Afghan man said that when he separated from his six-year-old wife, he “lost everything.”

In the past eight months, the father of three has surfed on the couch and struggled to overcome an alcohol addiction.

The former Toyota worker, who lost his auto job when he became homeless, said he felt “left behind” after his attempts to find support were unsuccessful.

After being homeless, Kat lost his brand new job as a salesperson at Nissan, where he had been for only a few weeks.

Kat said: “It has been bad enough, there have been ups and downs in life, as with all marriages, I would say.

“I fell with my missus and I was not allowed to go around the house because of my drinking.”

The former seller said he would go out drinking a few times a month, going home “sober” the next day.

He said, “It’s partly my fault, I’m not an angel. But I lost everything.

“I don’t have a place I can call mine, I don’t have a place where I can keep my stuff, it’s difficult.”

When he arrived here, Kat was granted permission to stay, which meant that he could live and work in the UK.

However, when he went to renew his visa last January, he said that the request had been “suspended”.

Lucky and desperate for support, Kat approached different departments for help.

He testified that he had tried various support channels, such as housing assistance and applying for benefits.

Unfortunately, Kat’s visa indicates that he has “no recourse to public funds”, so he cannot claim housing assistance.

He said, “When I worked, I paid thousands of pounds of taxes, I worked hard.

“Nobody wants to help, that sucks. I’m not asking for gifts, I’m just asking for a helping hand.”

Kat said he “realized that I might have a problem” with alcohol dependence and that he is trying to ask for help for the problem.

Unable to find a job, Kat started using the Derby Church food bank at the Hope Center on Curzon Street.

Twice a week, the center opens its doors to a food bank service where it distributes approximately 80 bags per week.

He said, “I come here to have a cup of coffee, use the Internet. People are really nice, I’m just trying to get back on my feet.”

Speaking of her three “beautiful daughters”, Kat became moved and turned her face away.

“My daughter’s birthday is approaching, she will be six years old, I am trying to manage to see her,” he said.

“It was difficult, they are only a stone’s throw from here and I haven’t seen them in eight months.”

