Toyota calls back nearly 700,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles in the US due to problems with the fuel pumps. The pumps can stop working, the company said, leading to engine failure.

“If a vehicle stall occurs while driving at higher speeds, this can increase the risk of an accident,” the company said.

Toyota says it is investigating the problem. If it comes with a solution, it will inform the owners in mid-March.

The vehicles under the recall are:

2018-2019 Model year Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460 and RX 350

determined Lexus NX 300, RX 350L and GS 300 model year 2019

certain 2018-2019 model year Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma and Tundra

certain 2019 Model year Toyota Avalon and Corolla

You can find the full list here.

Click here to see if your vehicle is involved in the recall.

