advertisement

Toyota Motor Corp said Tuesday that it would recall 3.4 million vehicles worldwide due to an electronic defect that could result in airbags not deploying in the event of an accident.

The recall, which includes 2.9 million U.S. vehicles, is applicable to Corolla 2011–2019, Matrix 2011–2013, Avalon 2012–2018 and Avalon Hybrid 2013–2018 and is linked to a fatal accident.

advertisement

The vehicles may have an electronic control unit that does not provide adequate protection against electrical noise that can occur in the event of an accident and that can cause the airbags to deploy incompletely or not deployed. This could also affect the operation of belt tensioners.

In April, the U.S. Road Safety Agency (NHTSA) expanded a probe to 12.3 million potentially defective airbags covering a number of automakers, including vehicles recalled by Toyota.

The NHTSA announced in April that it had identified two frontal crash events, including a fatal crash where (electrical overload) is believed to be the likely cause of airbag failure. Both were newer Corolla vehicles.

According to NHTSA, the airbags examined were installed in more than 12 million vehicles from 2010 to 2019, manufactured by Toyota, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Honda Motor Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Motors Corp. and Mitsubishi were sold.

They were equipped with an airbag control unit, which was originally from TRW Automotive Holdings Corp. was manufactured, which is now owned by ZF Friedrichshafen.

Overall, NHTSA said up to eight deaths could be associated with the problem.

Hyundai, Kia and Fiat Chrysler have previously issued recalls for more than 2.5 million vehicles with the TRW airbag control units in question that may not be used in accidents.

When Fiat Chrysler recalled nearly 2 million vehicles for non-deployment of airbags in 2016, he reported three deaths and five injuries that could be related to the defect.

Hyundai and Kia ultimately recalled more than 1 million vehicles for non-deploying airbags in 2018. Hyundai and Kia said in 2018 that they had reports of four deaths and six injuries in North America related to the problem.

Toyota dealers install a noise filter between the airbag control unit and its wiring harness if necessary.

Toyota declined to say how many deaths or injuries have been associated with the defect. Toyota will inform vehicle owners of the recall by mid-March.

By David Shepardson

advertisement