January 16, 2020

Toyota, the company that refuses to take battery-powered electric cars seriously, has invested $ 394 million in Joby Aviation, an electric air taxi service based in California. The money was part of a $ 590 million Series C financing round, according to TechCrunch. To date, Joby has raised a total of $ 720 million from a group of investors including Intel Capital, JetBlue Technology Ventures and Toyota AI Ventures.

In a press release, Toyota President and CEO Akio Toyoda said: “Air transport has been a long-term goal for Toyota, and as we continue our work in the automotive sector, this agreement sets our gaze on heaven. Meeting the challenge of air transport with Joby, an innovator in the emerging eVTOL space, we are exploiting the potential for a revolution in future transport and life. With this new and exciting goal we hope to be able to offer customers everywhere, on land and now in the air, freedom of movement and pleasure. “

Joby Aviation was founded in 2009 by JoeBen Bevirt. It is developing an eVOTL pilot with a range of 150 miles and a top speed of 200 miles per hour. Because it uses an electric drive and a multi-rotor design, Joby Aviation says that eVTOL is “100 times quieter than conventional aircraft during take-off and landing, and almost silent when it flies over the head.”

The association with Toyota also gives it access to the significant manufacturing experience of the automaker when production begins. For the time being, the company is in the process of receiving FAA certification for its aircraft. Joby Aviation believes it can achieve significant cost benefits when compared to traditional helicopters for short air flights, ultimately reducing costs by maximizing usage and fuel savings to the point of “being accessible to all.”

