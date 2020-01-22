advertisement

JAPAN – Two of Japan’s largest automakers, Toyota and Honda, remind millions of cars of unrelated safety issues.

Toyota said on Tuesday that it would recall 3.4 million cars, including 2.9 million in the United States, due to potentially defective equipment designed to protect passengers during a crash.

The affected models in North America, Central America and South America include some Corolla, Corolla Matrix, Avalon and Avalon HV lines that were produced between 2010 and 2019.

In a separate announcement Tuesday, Honda said it would recall 2.7 million cars: 2.4 million in the United States and 300,000 in Canada. The car manufacturer said that some Acuras produced between 1996 and 2003 may have dysfunctional Takata airbag inflators that may have been produced without the “proper seals” needed to be deployed correctly.

Toyota’s recall

The Toyota vehicles are recalled because, according to the company, they can be equipped with a defective electronic control unit (ECU) intended to help protect passengers during an accident.

This device is supposed to communicate with the sensors of a car and helps activate the airbags and belt tensioners, a part of the harness that is designed to lock up and stop drivers during a collision and to reduce the risk of injury.

Toyota said this week that it has learned that the ECU in these cars may not work properly due to certain noises that may disrupt the device’s connectivity, which “may lead to incomplete or non-deployment of the airbags and / or seatbelt tensioners.”

The company plans to inform everyone affected in the United States by mid-March. Drivers will be asked to have their cars checked at Toyota dealers, where they can get a new noise filter to help reduce communication problems with the sensor as needed.

Another concern from Takata

The Honda recall is meanwhile another headache for Japanese airbag manufacturer Takata.

Honda says it’s the most recent number is unrelated to Takata’s enormous security scandal, which entails errors that could cause airbag inflators to explode, to blow up insufficiently, or to shatter grenades at passengers. But that problem has already prompted the Japanese airbag manufacturer to file for bankruptcy and release the largest auto-recall in history, involving tens of millions of cars.

According to that recall, 34 car brands were hit, from Ferrari to Ford. The crisis has had fatal consequences and, according to the Australian government, is linked to at least 29 deaths and hundreds of injuries around the world.

Honda is now also calling on car owners to sign up for inspections, although it says it might not help quickly. Due to a shortage of ‘alternative replacement parts’, the automaker says that it will not be possible to start free inspections or repairs for about a year.

