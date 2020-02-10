advertisement

It’s not garbage, it’s the best cartoon of the year: Toy Story 4 won the Oscar.

It is the second Oscar for the Disney Pixar franchise company after Toy Story 3 (which was also nominated for best picture) was recognized as the best animated feature in 2010.

The fourth entry in the series acted as a kind of epilogue, based on the heartbreaking, pitch-black finish of the three-quarters (even when I think that they are holding hands as they sink into the fire makes me angry).

It was a strong year for animated nominees: Toy Story 4 hit Klaus, Missing Link, How to Train Your Dragon: The hidden world and I lost my body.

Obviously, Woody and Buzz have returned, but there were two others that caught the eye: Forky, the garbage-hungry homemade toy, and Bo Peep, who, along with all the other “free toys,” turned into an extremely independent alien.

Director Josh Cooley spoke about the character’s reintroduction into the franchise and told The Hollywood Reporter:

Your reintroduction into the toy story world had to be just right. We wanted to show that even though she is the same Bo Peep as years ago, she has adapted and thrives as a lost toy.

Her broken and bonded porcelain shows that she has repaired herself, that her dress has been modified so that it also becomes a cape that enables her to move quickly and undetected, and she has built a remote-controlled skunk that it allows her to go anywhere with complete freedom.

She took control of her own fate. Bo endorsed the idea of ​​being a lost toy – exactly what Woody was startled by for the past three films.

It was also a huge success at the box office, which grossed $ 1.07 billion worldwide and grossed more than $ 3 billion.

