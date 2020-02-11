advertisement

From workshops for yourself to festivities for the Galentine Day, there is a lot to do on the 14th that is not about candles and red roses.

Ah Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re connected, still sleeping with your ex, stealing Tinder, or being alone forever, it’s the day of the year you get scared all the way regardless of your relationship status.

And while February 14th may have roots that go back to ancient Rome, it has become increasingly out of favor in modern times.

advertisement

According to recent research, two thirds of Australians did not celebrate Valentine’s Day last year, with most avoiding the holiday for cost reasons, and more than 30% of us believe that the worst thing is that there are people who have no relationship feel.

The top 10 tinder clichés that must die. Plus, knowing the dating terms in 2020.

Although the vast majority of us like to have a bottle of wine in the bath or queue old episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, the trend toward anti-Valentine’s Day and self-love events has grown.

According to Eventbrite, the number of such events that are fully booked across the country has increased significantly.

Do you want to stay calm Register with our whimn.com.au newsletter for more stories like this.

“We’re seeing more and more Valentine’s Day events for singles and friends,” said Josh McNicol, GM at Eventbrite APAC.

Events include speed friendship, meditations to educate past lovers, cocoa ceremonies, party buses for singles and the creation of lingerie workshops.

“By choosing experiences over things, Australians are clearly investing in memories and building connections with the people they love, rather than just accumulating more things.”

While some of the events are free, the vast majority are equipped with tickets. So if you’re on your skin, you can always invite a few colleagues to a DIY event. In any case, it sounds a whole lot better than screaming into a glass on sauv blanc solo.

advertisement