After yesterday’s heavy downpours that caused flash floods and rockfalls, the chances of rain are very high today.

In parts of Townsville, it rained more than 200 mm over a 24-year period as a low-pressure system moved through northern Australia.

In Nelly Bay it rained 216 mm Monday to Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m., while 160 mm of rain fell in Picnic Bay and 156 mm in the city.

According to Vince Close, the local controller of Townsville’s emergency services, the crews were busy preventing flood damage across the city.

“We had 21 jobs across the city, sandbagging and tarping,” he said.

“Only typical jobs in the rainy season.”

media_cameraResidents in a building complex on Alexandra Street, North Ward, were hit by flash floods during monsoon rains in Townsville. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Overnight, people living in a North Ward unit on Alexandra Street were told to go to the top floor because of local flooding.

Resident Kate Sullivan had just finished replacing the last items damaged by her flood in 2019 when rainwater swept through her apartment.

Four firefighters and a fast water boat were called to the address.

The heavy rain also loosened stones and caused a rock fall in the city on Sturt Street.

Large boulders fell over both lanes, but no injuries were reported.

Today, according to the Weather Bureau, there is a 95 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

High chances of rain are expected for much of the week, which will ease slightly until Friday.

