Columbia, SC (WOLO) – Comedian Dave Chappelle is returning to the capital this evening to watch a one-night comedy show at the Township Auditorium (1703 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC). Before heading to the show, officials from the Township Auditorium will remind attendees that a clear bag policy is in effect.

The new official guidelines for clear bags apply to the event location. This guideline was drawn up at the end of last year and contains precise information on which type of bags you can take into the auditorium and which you cannot. We have a picture with the details shown below.

If you’re unable to get tickets for the stand-up show here in Columbia, you can intercept Chappelle the next day on January 30 at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center. Further ticket information: Click here

