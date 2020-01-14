advertisement

The remote South Australian community of Fregon, where outback nurse Gayle Woodford was brutally raped and murdered in 2016, was due to be closed due to endemic violence, a retired general practitioner said.

As Dr. When Glynis Johns presented evidence during an investigation into Ms. Woodford’s death, he compared the city in the far north to the wild west and said it was “not a functioning community”.

“There was no plan, no leadership, and only community malfunctions,” she said on Tuesday before SA Coroner’s Court.

“These are people who are marginalized and have suffered a lot. We are committed to creating a safe environment, especially for women and children who are often victims of violence.”

She said the community should be closed, not as a punitive measure, but for the safety of its residents.

Ms. Woodford, who was employed by the Nganampa Health Council, was found buried in a rough grave in her Fregon house three days after she disappeared.

Dudley Davey later pleaded guilty to rape and murder, and is serving a prison term of at least 32 years.

It is believed that Davey got 56-year-old Woodford to open a security cage around her house and overwhelmed her when she went to her ambulance.

Dr.’s suggestion Johns followed similar evidence from Ms. Woodford’s colleague at Fregon’s sister Belinda Schultz, who informed the investigation that the settlement was the most violent place she had worked.

She said medical workers were subjected to violence almost every day during their work, and the health clinic was closed weekly due to community violence.

“A day without an incident was a good day,” she said.

When Ms. Schultz returned to the witness stand on Tuesday, she said safety was a “frequent discussion” in clinical meetings, but employees’ concerns were dismissed.

“They were told that it is okay for this culture of violence to take place in this community, and so it is out here,” she said.

“If you don’t feel like you can cope with this level of violence, this level of risk, then maybe you are not right for this job, maybe you are not strong enough, hard enough.”

Ms. Schultz said the employees raised forced alarms and guards as options for improved security, but these ideas never progressed.

The investigation will continue before deputy coroner Anthony Schapel.

Originally published as a Town of Slain SA nurse ‘Wild West’

