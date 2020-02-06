advertisement

A woman who lost both legs after being hit by a subway before being spotted 20 minutes later when the driver of a second train saw her light pink top is now planning to sue for negligence.

Visaya has now filed a lawsuit against the Port Authority, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and the city with the Manhattan Supreme Court, saying that a number of security measures had not taken effect prior to the accident.

advertisement

Visaya had to have both legs amputated below the knee after being hit by a seven-car train early in the morning. She also suffered multiple head wounds, a C2 vertebral fracture, a sheared vertebral artery, and cranial depression.

The 23-year-old, an aspiring artist, was reportedly unconscious on the trail for about 20 minutes before another P.A.T.H. Train came over. It was the driver of this train who noticed her because of the “light pink color of her top”.

Although it was previously believed that the driver of the second train stopped on time and did not hit her because of this, an affidavit attached to Visaya’s petition denies this.

After the first train left the station after it ran over me, I stayed on the tracks for a while … until a second P.A.T.H. Train came over and hit me again.

Her court records state that the train station is well lit and that the place where she fell is far enough from the tunnel entrance to be seen by a driver, especially given her light pink top.

She also claims that the sensors on the first train that were supposed to detect objects on the tracks did not work. If they had worked, Visaya says that she “would have been discovered and would have spared some if not much of the trauma she would have ultimately suffered.”

The affidavit states that the port authority that should have been monitoring and monitoring the station had left it on the tracks for so long, “this is clear evidence of negligence.”

Visaya is now said to “remain in the hospital for the foreseeable future,” the court records said.

The aspiring artist is looking for video material, photos of the scene of the accident, test reports and testimonies to justify her case.

Her lawyer, Jesse Minc, said that she will “vigorously pursue” claims against anyone she finds, “is responsible for this terrible tragedy.”

advertisement