A New Zealand tourist whose drunk king left a stranger in a coma with a traumatic brain injury is deported and may never return to Australia.

20-year-old America Robert Uili hit Liam McNeilly once in the neck and dropped him in the early hours of June 27, 2019 on a driveway in Surfers Paradise and slammed his head.

Uili was 19 at the time and had been celebrating with his family when he met Mr. McNeilly and partner Justine at the Orchid Avenue party area.

After an argument, Uili initially left.

But he returned and hit Mr. McNeilly with his forearm.

Mr. McNeilly was put in a coma and underwent surgery to relieve pressure on his brain from the head injury.

Without medical intervention, the attack would have been fatal.

After intensive rehabilitation, Mr. McNeilly is working part-time again, but the doctors don’t know if he will ever fully recover.

Uili had been drinking and “grossly outplaying” when he hit Mr. McNeilly.

“My client has never done anything wrong – it was a moment of madness,” said defender Dominic Brunello.

Uili was “truly penitent” and wrote a letter of apology that Mr. McNeilly declined.

The fact that the attack was fueled with alcohol is no excuse, said Judge Katherine McGinness.

“It is clear that the consequences of your actions that night have serious consequences not only for the complainant, but also for his partner and family,” she said.

“His quality of life will never be the same.”

Uili’s five-year prison sentence is suspended 12 months after he was found guilty before the Southport District Court on Monday.

Originally published as a tourist to be deported for surfing attacks

