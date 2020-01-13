advertisement

A young British tourist died after falling off a cliff five months after a similar tragedy with friends in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Family and friends paid tribute to 21-year-old Madalyn Davis, who passed away yesterday morning.

“RIP Madalyn,” Rose Katie said on Facebook.

“Such a beautiful soul, you simply enjoyed life to the fullest, you were one of the nicest people, the most beautiful! you will be missed so much, you were really taken too early. “

Jade Ashley-Rogers said: “RIP you beautiful girl”.

“RIP Maddie,” said Kelsie Fowler.

Ms. Davis was a model, makeup artist and eyelash cosmetician from England who had traveled through Thailand and Bali in the past few weeks before arriving in Australia.

Ms. Davis was a model, makeup artist and eyelash cosmetician from England who had traveled through Thailand and Bali in the past few weeks before arriving in Australia.

“It’s only six weeks until I’m on the road and everything I’ve worked, done, and gone through is worthwhile,” she said to her 14,000 Instagram followers on September 30.

On December 14, she wrote: “I have never looked back at my old life (but I miss my job) and I am very much looking forward to my future abroad.”

NSW police said an investigation was underway after the young woman fell at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday in the Diamond Bay Reserve in the affluent suburb of Vaucluse.

The cliff at Oceanview Rd, Vaucluse.

“Just before 10:30 a.m. yesterday morning, a woman’s body, believed to be over 20 years old, was taken out of the water,” a spokeswoman told news.com.au this morning.

“She has yet to be officially identified, and investigations are ongoing into the circumstances under which she died.”

People were spotted fishing on the wrong side of the fence this morning.

The Waverley Council says on its website that the reserve “offers excellent prospects over dramatic cliffs”.

Hundreds of Google reviews have been given for the coastal cliffs, which are popular with people who want to take selfies and wedding photos.

Comments include: “You have now barricaded yourself in the best part, but you can still get some nice photos from the walking route”, “took photos here before the wedding … BUT really have to be careful” and “be careful, it is not the safest place in the world “.

Marine Rescue NSW said emergency services were called on Sunday morning “after a group of people took photos inside the fence … and found the woman and failed to find”.

A crew from Marine Rescue Middle Harbor is involved in the search for a woman in her early 20s who is missing in Diamond Bay in eastern Sydney. Emergency services were alerted after a group of people who took photos in the fence earlier this morning gathered and the woman was unable to find

– Marine Rescue NSW (@MarineRescueNSW) January 11, 2020

Nine reported that Ms. Davis had left a party with friends in Rose Bay on Sunday.

Nine reported that Ms. Davis had left a party with friends in Rose Bay on Sunday.

The footage, shot on several television channels, shows a group of people walking down a nearby street yesterday morning before climbing a fence at the popular and picturesque spot.

A member of the group looks over the edge before everyone disappears.

A member of the group looks over the edge before everyone disappears.

Last August, a woman died at the age of 27 after falling on rocks 30 meters from a cliff in the Vaucluse Reserve.

“She was treated on-site by passers-by until paramedics arrived, but died on-site,” the police said at the time.

“Witnesses told the police that the woman may have taken pictures when she fell.”

Several rescue helicopters were brought to the rescue and her body was recovered from PolAir.

The Daily Telegraph reports that tourists and people who fish have climbed the fences today, although Ms. Davis died yesterday morning.

A report is prepared for the coroner.

Police on site. There are secure viewing platforms. But some people choose the cliffs.

Originally released as a model, it falls to death at the selfie site

