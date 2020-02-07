advertisement

A tourist in the Maldives has been reportedly arrested for “indecent exposure”.

The nameless woman, who can be heard in a clip with a British accent that has now gone viral on social media, was arrested by police officers on a beach on Maafushi Island in Kaafu Atoll.

You can hear the woman shouting repeatedly, “They are sexually assaulting me,” while the police try to handcuff her. Another man is seen trying to cover her with a towel when she is led away from the area.

The footage of the incident has since sparked outrage on social media. Some claim that the woman was “bothered by the public” and “mistreated” during the arrest of police officers.

The arrest was made at around 5 p.m. local time on the evening of February 6, according to Raajje.mv, the Maldivian news service.

Officers have since revealed that she was handcuffed to police custody and suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.

Mohamed Hameed, police commissioner of the Maldives, tweeted a statement on the incident:

The Maafushi incident, in which our officers detained a tourist, appears to be poorly handled. I apologize to the tourists and the public.

The challenge that I took on is professionalizing the police force. We are working on that. This matter is under investigation.

Although Maafushi is a popular tourist destination, wearing bikinis is strictly forbidden on the local islands and in the capital Malé. Bikinis are still allowed in local resorts.

The British government advises British tourists traveling to the Republic of Maldives to “pay attention to local clothing standards” when visiting non-holiday islands:

Local laws reflect the fact that the Maldives is an Islamic country. Violating local laws can result in imprisonment. The public perception of a religion other than Islam is prohibited.

You should always respect local traditions, customs, laws and religions and be aware of your actions to ensure that they do not interfere, especially during the holy month of Ramadan or when you intend to visit religious areas.

[…] Clothing is generally informal, but you should consider local clothing standards when visiting non-resort islands. Nudism and topless sunbathing are not allowed anywhere, not even on holiday islands.

This incident is currently under investigation.

