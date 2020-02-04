advertisement

Although B.C. Health officials stress that the outbreak of the global corona virus continues to reduce the risk to public health. Tourism companies across the province are preparing for a possible slowdown.

With a confirmed case of Coronavirus 2019-nCoV in B.C. (besides three in Ontario), potential visitors may rethink travel plans, especially if both the U.S. government and the Australian government prevent non-nationals who have been to China from entering their borders.

As reported in the sister publication Shop in Vancouver, Health Canada currently does not plan to follow this example. “The Canadian government, as well as the provinces and territories, have several systems in place to prepare, detect, and combat the spread of serious infectious diseases in Canada,” the statement said.

advertisement

Dozens of airlines, including Air Canada, canceled flights to China during the outbreak, with no signs of slowing down. At press time, there were 20,438 confirmed cases and 425 deaths in China.

The spread of the virus is much less outside of China. At least 207 cases have been reported in more than two dozen countries and areas.

China is an important market for B.C. both culturally and in terms of spending, but still accounts for a small portion of the total travel volume. According to Tourism Vancouver data, 323,629 Chinese citizens stayed in Metro Vancouver in 2018, which is about three percent of the total number of overnight guests in the region this year.

This ratio is even lower in Whistler, as visitors from China and neighboring Hong Kong each make up less than one percent of total winter visits to the resort.

“We expect the impact of tourism on Whistler to be minimal as China and Hong Kong are still relatively small markets (0.7% each during the winter season),” wrote Lauren Everest, senior communications manager at Tourism Whistler , in a statement. “That means we continue to monitor the situation and think of everyone who is affected.”

Nationwide, the outbreak is reminiscent of Canada’s 2003 SARS panic, which resulted in the deaths of dozens, along with a 10 percent drop in tourism revenue in Vancouver, a 29 percent drop in Toronto, and numerous conference organizers canceling events.

A 2003 Conference Board of Canada report found that the outbreak caused damage to its real gross domestic product of $ 950 million, of which $ 570 million was in the travel and tourism sector.

Dr. Sarah Borwein, a second Whistler homeowner who runs a family practice in Hong Kong and holds a Master of Science in infectious diseases, said it was difficult to find a balance between panic and anxiety.

“I have a feeling that people in North America (at least where I have been) are pretty complacent and feel that this is a China problem that is actually not a risk for them,” she added in an e- Mail added. “While this is mainly the case at the moment, the problem is that if this novel corona virus prevails elsewhere, it becomes a global pandemic and is nowhere immune. Even if it turns out to be a generally mild illness, sheer numbers will overwhelm health systems. So everyone has to be vigilant. “

A statement from the BC Center for Disease Control said the risk to the public remains low, but individuals should be careful about proper hygiene.

“The most important thing a person can do to prevent them from getting a respiratory illness, such as influenza, cold, or the novel coronavirus, is to wash their hands regularly and not to touch their faces,” the statement said , “We also ask people to cough and sneeze in their arms or elbows (instead of hands). If you feel uncomfortable, stay home to prevent the infection from spreading to others.”

The Provincial Health Officer of B.C. has also set up a special Provincial Coordination Committee to monitor for the coronavirus in B.C. The committee will focus on coordinating provincial preparedness and response across BC’s healthcare sector.

At Whistler Blackcomb, Marc Riddell, communications director at Vail Resorts on the west coast, said that the ski area had given BC Center for Disease Control employees tips on protection against corona viruses. He said additional sanitary stations had been installed throughout the company.

For more information about the corona virus, see bccdc.ca.

advertisement