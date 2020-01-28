advertisement

Uganda Tourist Board C.E.O Lily Ajorava. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KAMPALA – The Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE 2020) is an effort to present Uganda as a complete destination and will open doors for local actors to do business internationally, said Lilly Ajarova, Executive Director of the UTB (Uganda Tourism Board). said.

It was Tuesday morning, informing the media at Protea Hotel in Kampala, about the next POATE 2020, now in its fifth edition. The exhibition, which will also attract international stakeholders, is scheduled for February 4 to 6 at the Speke Resort, Munyonyo.

The annual tourism event in the East African region brings together travel agents, tour operators, hoteliers, destination managers and other service providers in the tourism sector.

Ms. Ajarova said that POATE had done well to promote Destination Uganda and to present the country as a complete package.

“The 5th edition of POATE will build on what we have already done during the first four editions,” she said.

“Ugandan commercial operators sign contracts with buyers who experience Ugandan tourism in order to monitor and sign contracts with buyers from different European countries, Kenya and more,” she said. declared.

Several tour operators and international media are expected to set foot in Uganda today and will be off to tour the countryside to explore attractions and amenities prior to the exhibit.

During the Expo, seminar sessions with experts sharing topics related to tourism will also be organized with 5 sessions addressing topics on the development of sustainable tourism, accommodation, accessibility in Africa, tourism and connectivity and also discuss emerging trends in the tourism sector.

POATE will be sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Uganda Wildlife Authority, the Uganda Wildlife Education Center, Uganda Airways, the Uganda Tourism Association, individual tourism operators, the Speke Resort Munyonyo, the Sheraton Hotel, among other partners.

