Dele Alli admitted that Tottenham lost an “incredible player” with Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen, 27, completed a long-awaited move to Inter worth EUR 20 million on Tuesday.

Spurs accepted the price reduction offer after the Danish playmaker had signed the last six months of his contract.

Jose Mourinho claimed Eriksen had no motivation, but England international Alli had nothing but praise for his former teammate, who spent six and a half seasons in North London.

“He is a globetrotter,” said Alli to Sky Sports. “I have sent him a sad face, but I am sure I will speak to him.

“He is an incredible player. Yes, he is missing here, but it is another step in his career.

“There has been a lot of speculation about it since the beginning of the season, and now I wish him all the best because he is a great friend and a great person.”

Eriksen struggled to take a firm place in Mourinho’s starting line-up, but Alli had no such problems and quickly became a favorite under the former manager of Manchester United.

The 23-year-old’s shape has improved since Mauricio Pochettino gave way in November and said he felt “good” after a difficult start to the season.

“The more mature I get, the more I play and learn not only about football, but also about life,” said Alli.

“It’s nice to be praised, but the same people can wait to shoot you. So keep working hard and listen to the right people. Whoever you listen to is the main thing – the manager, the players, the Team – comrades and people around the club their opinion is important.

“I think I can always do better. I played well in some games and I know in others that I didn’t play well enough.”

