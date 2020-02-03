advertisement

When Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho marched in Manchester in 2016, the city briefly became the center of the football universe, but preparation for the recent clash was decidedly reserved.

Given the strong focus on the runaway Liverpool leader, the two big managers’ meeting will take place out of the spotlight on Sunday.

Guardiola’s second-placed team is on the verge of winning the title and Mourinho fights for the top four for Tottenham after mixed results.

The city boss is relaxed about the motivation of his players, even if the title is not in sight and they are described as “incredible”.

Mourinho’s team is in a dogfight for fourth place and lacks firepower without injuring attacker Harry Kane. However, Tit started rebuilding after moving from Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan.

New arrival Steven Bergwijn has been presented Eriksen’s number 23 jersey and will offer Mourinho more attack opportunities as he tries to revive Spurs’ season.

Last four matches: Tottenham v Manchester City

August 17, 2019: Man City 2-2 Tottenham (Premier League)

April 20, 2019: Man City 1-0 Tottenham (Premier League)

April 17, 2019: Man City 4-3 Tottenham (Champions League)

April 9, 2019: Tottenham 1-0 Man City (Champions League)

Form guide:

Manchester City have scored 13 points, lost only one and won four in their last six Premier League games. (LWWWDW). On the other hand, Tottenham has only accumulated eight points in the last six games, with two defeats, wins and a draw.

