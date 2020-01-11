advertisement

28 minutes ago

Confirmation of today’s teams below. The big news is that there will be a surprise start for the 20-year-old Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga.

📋 #THFC: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Tanganga, Alderweireld (C), Sanchez, Rose, Winks, Eriksen, Dele, Lucas, Son.

– Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 11, 2020

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴

1️⃣ change to the starting XI during our last outing @premierleague. @Alex_OxChambo replaces @JamesMilner. #TOTLIV https://t.co/A85M6vhNIC

– Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 11, 2020

34 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to today’s live blog.

At first glance, Liverpool is a big favorite for this match.

The Reds have lost points in just one of their 20 games this season.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have had a disappointing season – they are currently eighth in the standings and may miss Champions League football.

The Spurs have won only one of their last 14 games against Liverpool and are missing some important players today – notably Harry Kane.

Liverpool plan to play 38 undefeated league games, although they have struggled to face teams led by Jose Mourinho in the past.

