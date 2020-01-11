advertisement

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool live blog.

LIVE UPDATES:

Lineups

Tottenham XI: Gazzaniga, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga, Rose, Winks, Eriksen, Aurier, Sohn, Alli, Moura.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Chamberlain, Firmino, Mane, Salah.

Match preview

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho would love to be the one to finish Liverpool’s unbeaten Premier League run for years, and Saturday’s game could be closer than the overall standings suggest.

The late game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the first between Jürgen Klopp’s men and a Mourinho team since Manchester United released the Portuguese after a 3-3 loss at Anfield in December 2018.

“Don’t dismiss Mourinho,” the crowd joked during this humiliation in 2018, so revenge in North London would be sweet.

The spores were shockingly leaky, and some expect a classic demonstration of Mourinho’s experience in parking buses in defense and some tactical tricks.

“The way Spurs used to play under Mauricio Pochettino would have been expected to come out and try us, but I can’t see that happening under Jose Mourinho,” former Liverpool striker John Aldridge wrote in a column for the city echo newspaper.

“I am sure that they will try to absorb pressure and beat us with Lucas Moura, Son (Heung-Min) and Dele Alli during the break.

“They will allow us to own and try to tear them down. Undoubtedly Mourinho will play like this because I think he is very intimidated by Liverpool.”

The game could still be a difficult one for visiting Reds, who defeated Tottenham in the Champions League final last year and who were almost perfect this season with 58 out of 60 points and a 13 point lead.

Mourinho, who replaced the dismissed Pochettino at Spurs in November, has only won twice against Klopp in the last ten games.

To do it again, Tottenham must take on the challenge without the injured captain Harry Kane.

Game details

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool can be seen in India on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Alternatively, it can also be streamed live on Hotstar. The starting shot is at 11:00 p.m. IST.

