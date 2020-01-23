advertisement

LONDON – Son Heung-min ended Tottenham’s Premier League win with a 2-1 win over Norwich on Wednesday.

The South Korean headed in the 79th minute on Dele Alli’s deflected cross to end his drought of seven games.

advertisement

Tottenham took the lead in the 38th minute and Alli scored the team’s first goal in the league since December 26.

But last place, Norwich, was made up for by Teemu Pukki’s penalty in the 70s after Ryan Sessegnon cut Max Aarons and it took VAR more than two minutes to confirm the foul.

Hugo Lloris put a hand on the penalty but was unable to hold it when the goalkeeper surprisingly returned to action for the first time since his elbow injury on October 5.

Tottenham, who had not scored a goal in the league since Harry Kane’s draw in Norwich on December 28, was six points behind fourth Chelsea in pursuing the Champions League qualification.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement