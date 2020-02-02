advertisement

Steven Bergwijn had an excellent volley on his debut when Tottenham scored a 2-0 win over Manchester City that dominated possession but missed a penalty and sent Oleksandr Zinchenko off.

Pep Guardiola’s men may have been guilty of exaggerating in front of a goal during an explosive match when Hugo Lloris saved a Ilkay Gundogan penalty in a tense first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The champion remained in the lead until Zinchenko received a second booking and his marching orders after 63 minutes. Spurs immediately used the man advantage with a memorable goal from Bergwijn.

advertisement

READ ALSO |

Tottenham 2-0 Manchester City: son, Bergwijn and Lloris sink 10-man city – how it happened

After Son Heung-Min’s seventh goal in the top division, City has had too much to do in the last 20 minutes. In six league games the team lost for the first time, which destroyed the already weak title hopes by 22 points ahead of Liverpool at the top of the table.

Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero missed the first chances in the Spurs box, and Raheem Sterling managed to get away with just a yellow card after a dangerous challenge that almost tore Dele Alli’s ankle.

Riyad Mahrez turned his back on a shootout when he mistakenly thought he was offside, but a few moments later his passport sent Aguero to the bottom of the post when Spurs came under fire.

Halftime ended in chaos when a late VAR test gave up referee Mike Dean’s decision not to give Aguero a penalty after an awkward challenge from Serge Aurier.

READ ALSO |

AC Milan made a 1-1 draw at home against Verona

After Gundogan’s penalty was saved by Lloris, there was an angry melee when Tottenham’s players raged over Sterling’s attempt to win another penalty when he fell over the goalkeeper’s arms and booked Toby Alderweireld and Zinchenko for their contributions.

A confusion between Lloris and Japhet Tanganga allowed Aguero to throw a shot towards the goal, which was cleared up to Sterling, and met Gundogan, who shot across the bar with a gaping net.

Zinchenko was shown a second yellow card for firing Harry Winks when the Spurs midfielder broke toward the center line and shortly after the host was up front.

READ ALSO |

Arsenal held a draw for the fourth consecutive year as a winless Premier League run

Lucas Moura threw the ball to the edge of the penalty area, where Bergwijn controlled it with his chest and shot into the lower right corner of the net with exquisite technique.

Eight minutes later, Tanguy Ndombele opened an opening for Son, whose deflected shot from Ederson’s penalty area struck his near post to double Tottenham’s lead, and the closest city to backtrack was a Davinson Sanchez header against his own crossbar at death.

What does it mean? Liverpool’s plans for the title party are revealed

Given City’s deficit, Liverpool only needs 18 points to claim the Premier League title and wins games that are not long in coming.

Tottenham is fifth in the table and is confident of reducing the gap of four points to Chelsea after defeating the champions.

Winks does well in the battle for De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne tends to control games from his position in the city engine room, but Harry Winks paused the game and put Spurs on the front foot in key moments to turn the game.

Rodrigo fades after a promising start

Rodrigo showed early on his silky fit skills, but in the second half he was little more than a spectator when Spurs turned the screw.

What’s next?

City will be back at Etihad Stadium on Sunday when West Ham will be visiting, while Spurs will travel to Aston Villa in the league after their FA Cup replay against Southampton during the week.

advertisement