An “absolutely unique” Filipino singer received a standing ovation during his “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” project after performing Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli’s beloved duet “The Prayer” in an incredible performance.

Marcelito Pomoy, 35, showed his incredibly versatile vocal skills and sang the voices for Dion and Bocelli, switching seamlessly between male tenor and female soprano.

The jury was extremely impressed by Pomoy’s unique talent. Heidi Klum described his sound as “out of this world”.

Pomoy’s audition started very sweetly and his wife Joanne accompanied him on stage for emotional support. He was undoubtedly more than a little nervous singing in front of the well-known tough Simon Cowell, but his determination to succeed was clear from the start.

When asked by Cowell whether he wanted to win the competition, Pomoy gave a firm and confident “yes” and gave him an appreciative thumb. And then his audition began with a flawless opening that completely overwhelmed the audience.

At first it was as if Dion was on stage herself, and Pomoy’s voice almost matched her note by note. And then Pomoy Bocellis channeled deep, masculine tones – as if he were letting go of a separate voice box.

You can see Pomoy’s amazing appearance in the following clip:

There was no closed mouth in the room during the performance, and Pomoy did things in his voice that I didn’t think would be possible without a full demonic possession.

After wrapping up the solo / duet, the audience and the judge rose equally with enthusiastic applause. And it’s fair to say that the performance went well.

Howie Mandel showered him with the following praise:

Oh my God. It was so unique! You are a beautiful, wonderful singer with a young woman trapped in you.

I want to see something else, something unique, and Marcelito, you just gave it to us. It was absolutely awesome.

That’s what I call a 10. It’s that simple.

This is not the first time that Pomoy’s voice has fascinated people. He won the second season of Pilipinas Got Talent in 2011 and has already released two studio albums.

Although Pomoy did not get a “golden summer” from the jury – which would have automatically qualified him for the semi-finals – he went to the next phase after the fan election.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions, a spin-off of the original US talent show, brings together former candidates and champions from its global franchisees.

The participants come from the USA, Great Britain, Germany, France, Spain, Holland, Italy, Russia, Poland and Norway, among others.

Good luck to Marcelito Pomoy, who continues his journey!

