advertisement

Canadian hip-hop artist Tory Lanez can’t get enough of MustardFashion goals. The rap crooner recently posted to show the hitmaker major admiration.

Key facts: On Sunday, Tory launched Instagram with a big tribute to Mustard’s eye-catching clothing goals.

See this post on Instagram

advertisement

@mustard at this point .. ima stop being a rap nigga and give us accessories … this nigga is without a doubt the most flying niggas in the game .. no cock riding.

A post shared by torylanez (@torylanez) on January 12, 2020 at 4:38 am PST

Key details: Mustard is known for playing fiery music and showing off flashy outfits on social media.

See this post on Instagram

Godspeed.

A post shared by Mustard (@mustard) on January 12, 2020 at 4:49 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

took these photos while walking in the cradle, I am blessed wayyyyyyy !!!!

A post shared by Mustard (@mustard) on January 11, 2020 at 12:16 pm PST

See this post on Instagram

nights in Miami…. wow tomorrow the last day of 2019 what year ……

A post shared by Mustard (@mustard) on December 30, 2019 at 2:38 p.m. PST

Wait, there is more: Recently, the mustard launched a blow on the social networks to launch a cry to his queen.

See this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to my fiance / Baby Momma x3 !! A decade and you are still my best friend .. I thank God for your love and support every day !! I love you forever!!

A post shared by Mustard (@mustard) on December 19, 2019 at 12:06 p.m. PST

Before you leave: In December 2019, Mustard encouraged his fans to invest wisely in 2020.

See this post on Instagram

#DJMustard has a point? . . (Peep # SOHH.com every hour for the latest news!) #SOHHNews #HipHop #RapNews #MustRead #MusicNews # 50Cent #Drake #LilWayne #KodakBlack #CashMoney #Future #YoungThug #NickiMinaj #CardiB #MigKiOFFVO #Quavo #NipseyHussle #JAYZ #LilUziVert

A post shared by SOHH (@sohhdotcom) on December 7, 2019 at 5:02 p.m. PST

The post Tory Lanez salutes the crazy fashion drop of mustard: “Ima Stop being a Rap N *** a + Give U Ur Props” appeared first.

advertisement