Rap crooner Tory Lanez lives it fully these days. Hip-hop artist shared an epic photo of himself posing alongside another music star Megan Thee Stallion.
Key facts: Monday evening, Tory went on Instagram to share a slideshow of lit photos with Meg.
See this post on Instagram
Right now, me and @theestallion realized we were bad twins
Key details: Thee Stallion also flooded his Instagram page with dope moments from the Grammys weekend brunch.
See this post on Instagram
Brunch
See this post on Instagram
#Rocnationbrunch makeup
Wait, there is more: Tory also shared a photo of himself relaxing alongside We The Best CEO DJ Khaled.
See this post on Instagram
Dead ass told @djkhaled that I needed the “rich laughing nigga image” … now all I need is one of them with jay z and I’m set to lmao. .. PS: CONGRATULATIONS TO MY BROTHER FOR HIS FIRST GRAMMY
See this post on Instagram
Love yours
Before you leave: In early January 2020, Lanez posted an epic photo of himself during a Los Angeles Lakers game alongside the Hollywood icon Jack nicholson.
See this post on Instagram
LAKE SHOW W / DA GOATS @umarkamani & Jack Nicholson !! What an experience !! great moments .. lmao and PS: I have no baldness, I don’t know why this shit had my DOME GLARINGGGG LMAO
The post Tory Lanez rises on the loot of Megan Thee Stallion: “At that time, me and Meg realized that we were evil twins” appeared first.