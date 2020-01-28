advertisement

Rap crooner Tory Lanez lives it fully these days. Hip-hop artist shared an epic photo of himself posing alongside another music star Megan Thee Stallion.

Key facts: Monday evening, Tory went on Instagram to share a slideshow of lit photos with Meg.

See this post on Instagram

Right now, me and @theestallion realized we were bad twins

A post shared by torylanez (@torylanez) on January 27, 2020 at 5:08 p.m. PST

Key details: Thee Stallion also flooded his Instagram page with dope moments from the Grammys weekend brunch.

See this post on Instagram

Brunch

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on January 25, 2020 at 8:12 p.m. PST

See this post on Instagram

#Rocnationbrunch makeup

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) January 25, 2020 at 7:24 p.m. PST

Wait, there is more: Tory also shared a photo of himself relaxing alongside We The Best CEO DJ Khaled.

See this post on Instagram

Dead ass told @djkhaled that I needed the “rich laughing nigga image” … now all I need is one of them with jay z and I’m set to lmao. .. PS: CONGRATULATIONS TO MY BROTHER FOR HIS FIRST GRAMMY

A message shared by torylanez (@torylanez) on January 27, 2020 at 12:18 pm PST

See this post on Instagram

Love yours

A message shared by torylanez (@torylanez) on January 27, 2020 at 21:10 PST

Before you leave: In early January 2020, Lanez posted an epic photo of himself during a Los Angeles Lakers game alongside the Hollywood icon Jack nicholson.

See this post on Instagram

LAKE SHOW W / DA GOATS @umarkamani & Jack Nicholson !! What an experience !! great moments .. lmao and PS: I have no baldness, I don’t know why this shit had my DOME GLARINGGGG LMAO

A message shared by torylanez (@torylanez) on January 8, 2020 at 6:32 pm PST

