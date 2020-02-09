advertisement

The fall season is often synonymous with boots – after all, it’s the most pragmatic choice for shoes in colder weather. Tory Burch took this practicability to heart during her autumn morning catwalk show at New York Fashion Week, without detracting from her characteristic demeanor.

The exhibition, which took place in Sotheby’s Art Galleries on New York’s Upper East Side, featured 11 works of art by sculptor Francesca DiMattio, who designed the chinoiserie-like prints that appeared on many of Burch’s pieces, including many of those embroidered with flowers Leather the over the knee boots that ran over the runway.

Model Natalia Vodianova in embroidered leather boots at Tory Burch’s autumn exhibition on the runway.

advertisement

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A floral embroidered leather boot at Tory Burch Fall ’20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

The floral boots in olive green and a burnt orange-brown had the same Cuban-Western hybrid style with stacked heels and metal tips that were seen in last fall’s collection. There were also a number of high, flat, pointed toe boots, some of which were black. This was a quiet antidote to the ready-to-use skirts and dresses with DiMattio’s floral motifs (the prints were inspired by Turkish, English) and French porcelain traditions).

Leather over the knee boots with indented details at Tory Burch Herbst’20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Light flat boots with square toes falling in Tory Burch ’20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

In the exhibition notes, Burch pointed out the importance of not making artists disappear and recalled art history classes about Judith Leyster, one of the Dutch masters (the designer studied at the University of Pennsylvania). Burch promoted her point of view by inviting singer Alice Smith to perform the hip-hop artist Q-Tips version of the 1963 song “You Don’t Own Me”.

Tory Burch fall ’20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tory Burch fall ’20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock



More styles on the runway at Tory Burch’s Fall 2020 NYFW show.

Would you like to read other articles like this?

Register with FN today

Leave a comment

advertisement