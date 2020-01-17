advertisement

If you are looking for an NCIS episode that Wilmer Valderrama offers excellent material, then episode 14 is just the ticket! “On Fire” (broadcast on January 28) puts Torres and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) in a position that no one knows and who are more the victims than the investigators of a crime. The two are under attack and the question is whether they know who attacked them or not. The other question, however, is whether Nick will survive or not.

It may sound a bit dramatic to narrow the story this way, but the following summary of episode 14 of season 17 of NCIS is a justification for doing it in advance:

“On Fire” – After Torres and Bishop are the victims of a hit and run, Torres fights for his life on CBS Television in the intensive care unit at NCIS on Tuesday, January 28 (8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET / PT) Network.

Does this episode represent Wilmer Valderrama’s departure from the show? We are sure that there will be those who want to speculate in advance. Still, it’s a bit strange for the writers to eliminate a main character like Torres in the middle of a season. (On the other hand, it happened to Alex on Grey’s Anatomy, though that character, as far as we know, isn’t dead.) It’s fair to worry about a show that killed Caitlin Todd and pretended to have killed Ziva David, however We would not. You don’t worry for the next few weeks. We have confidence in Torres.

Doesn’t Nick have a lot to fight too? He has found a home and family at NCIS, and that includes someone he cares about in Ellie. You’ve been building this relationship between Bishop and Torres for a while, and this event, assuming Nick is alive, could be the kind of thing that speeds it up. It would force him to continue to see how much life is precious and that he can be harmed even if you are a great agent who can take on all kinds of challenges.

What do you think about NCIS Season 17, Episode 14 based on what we’re listening to?

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

