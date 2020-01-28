advertisement

NCIS Season 17, Episode 14 is on CBS tonight and we already know that this is one of the season’s highest stakes hours. How do we know? It’s not every day that you see a main character whose life is at stake.

That’s exactly what we have here with Nick Torres, and the first look below tells part of the story. Torres and Bishop were on the run when a car seemed to be aiming at them – or so it seems. Bishop tells the story of how Torres pushed her out of the way and eventually tried to find the car in charge. Now, however, his injuries are so serious that he is in intensive care and there is no guarantee that he will find out alive.

This kind of crisis will understandably upset Ellie. She will wonder if she was the target of some attacks or if she was. It is still not clear who was responsible, but we know that the NCIS team will do their best to get to the bottom of it. The second quick look is mainly about interviewing someone with some superiors and someone who also appears to be a disgusting party brother. He doesn’t seem to be the type of man who deliberately tries to kill NCIS agents, so he was either ruthless at the moment (maybe he was busy breaking other laws) or he knows the person who did it.

Regardless, Gibbs has Bishop as the one who interrogates him, and you better believe that she will be very personally invested to find a way to kill him.

What do you think will happen in the 14th episode of NCIS season 17?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also, remember to stay the moment you want to get more news about the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

