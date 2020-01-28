advertisement

The communities in North Queensland are preparing for heavier rains, while the state’s southwest is burning in another summer heat wave.

Backyards were flooded with water and washed out of the door in Ayr, south of Townsville, after an exceptional 458mm of rainfall fell on Monday in just 24 hours.

Further rain in the region on Tuesday quickly caused the flood to cut the Bruce Highway between Ayr and Home Hill on the south side of the Burdekin River.

The roads in Ayr itself are also closed and only emergency vehicles are allowed through.

Rita Island, south of Ayr, had even more rain and has fallen more than 615 mm since Monday morning.

The tide is driven by a slow tropical low pressure system over the Gulf of Carpentaria, which also brings wild weather to the region.

Winds with up to 90 km / h and heavy rain are expected on Tuesday evening and until Wednesday, although flash floods are possible in some communities in the northwest of the state.

It also rained heavily in Winton, the parched central west of the state. The locals are now praying for more rain, which will make a real difference for the people of Graz.

Subsequent rain, which is added to the 120 mm that has fallen since Monday morning, ensures growth in far too long dry paddocks.

“If we can get there in another month or so, it will really set people up for the next six months,” said Winton Mayor Gavin Baskett on Tuesday.

When local rain fell in Townsville, state emergency services were called in to prevent flood damage. Mayor Jenny Hill, however, said there was still no concern that the low-pressure system would repeat the devastating February last year floods that caused more than $ 1 billion in damage.

Flood warnings have been issued for rivers at different heights throughout the interior of the country.

While the rainy season is in full swing in the north of the state, the south is hot.

The maximum temperature in Birdsville won’t drop below 37 ° C for almost a week, while Thargomindah will be above 40 ° C by Sunday.

The cities in the Darling Downs move between the mid and mid 30s until a cool change begins at the weekend.

Originally published as a flood, Qld warns of flooding

