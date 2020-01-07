advertisement

The Toronto Wolfpack will be tracking ads for one of their products in 2020 with the brand Rugby Strength, a CBD-infused body cream featured on the front of their jerseys for the Super League season.

Air Transat adorned the transatlantic rugby league team’s jerseys in its first three years of existence. A Wolfpack spokesman says the club is wrapping up a new deal with the airline, whose name will still be on the shirt, but not at the front.

advertisement

Wolfpack and HowlBrands, a wholly owned subsidiary, announced last May that they are partners with companies based in Vancouver International Cannabis Corp. and Organic Flower Investments Group Inc. to launch a line of products focused on cannabisol athletes.

“Our profile as a global sports team is expanding more and more and Rugby Strength plays a pivotal role in this,” Wolfpack CEO Bob Hunter said in a release on Monday. “We are thrilled to be in the CBD fast-growing market for pain relief and alternative, natural medical solutions to the ever-present problems that athletes and others face in their lives.”

According to its website, Rugby Strength “is for the gladiator who wrinkles on each of us, for high contact connoisseurs, for adrenaline junkies who want their next impact, for those who are willing to push the body beyond the point of its broken. Rugby is not a sport, it is a form of life. “

A new decade, who are you? Happy Wolfpack New Year fans! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/8z5hf0iy67

– Toronto Wolfpack (@TOwolfpack) January 1, 2020

The team will wear the new jersey for the pre-season January 19 game against the Castleford Tigers, which doubles as a testimony to Castleford veteran Michael Shenton.

The jerseys will be unveiled next week.

Rugby Strength is currently on sale in the US, with releases elsewhere scheduled for early this year. The company is awaiting the final word from Canadian authorities about regulations on hemp-derived CBD products.

HowlBrands products are produced with THC-free CBD extract from organically grown hemp.

READ ALSO: Canada beats Russia 4-3 in juniors hockey tournament

–

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement