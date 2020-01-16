advertisement

Tanika Charles. Photo by Michael Warren.

Calgary

The Turkish psychedelic rock is not the first genre or geography to come to mind when listening to Tanika Charles’ newest record of 2019, The Gution.

In fact, it would take an extremely dedicated musicologist to discover even the slightest allusions of these kinds that seek through Going Home pop-up pops, Motass sass of Love Overdue or sad grooves of Cadillac Moon.

But the Toronto-based Edmonton-born singer says her listening habits while traveling on her full-length debut, Soul Run 2017, were all over the map. They were followed by more notable influences, such as the Alabama Shakes until the 1990s of southern music, The Crowes Black for Turkish acts whose names Charles cannot pronounce. She made for unique preparation when it came to her sophomore disc, most of which was written on the road.

“I wanted to have a soulful album, but with a little more or an impact on rock, if that makes sense,” Charles says in an interview from Toronto. “There are some songs in The Gution that reach it in my eyes. But there are some poppies, radio too. “

“But the theme for this album was definitely … strenuous soul,” she adds.

How exactly the Turkish psychic rock fits into all of this, which Charles says may or may not have been introduced thanks to some vague Spotify recommendations, is not clear to the singer. But she became a part of the eclectic jukebox playing in her consciousness.

“It was a different sound,” she says. “I just thought what they were creating … I felt it, it made sense, it was so great. And while it wasn’t a lane I was planning to go down, it was like ‘You know what, maybe you listen to this music and get out the box of the soul that you know and are known for. “”

Charles’ entertaining experiments are likely to serve her this week as the recipient of the first Polaris Artist Residence at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Center. The center teamed up with the annual Polaris Music theme, whose jury put Soul Run and The Gption on its long lists 2017 and 2019, respectively, to introduce the residency this year.

Charles arrived in Calgary on Monday and was given free to explore the National Music Center’s extensive collection of vintage instruments while recording in her many studios. If all went well, she will be performing some of the new music at a free Friday concert at King Eddy.

While most of Gption – especially the aforementioned late Love, Impossible Attraction and I Remember Remembering and R&B Ballad Ever Been Gone – sounds like timeless songs immediately written by wily Motown veterans, Charles admits that her songwriting habits are a little more deceptive than most.

“When I talk to my music friends about their writing process, they will tell me they will listen to music and something will hit them and they will write and write and write and create this beautiful work,” he says it. “It’s not that there’s no inspiration, they just get that feeling. For me, it’s not so easy to write. I actually have to try something to be able to write them. So I usually collaborate.” .

Her friend Robert Bolton appears in the credits of many of the songs on both Soul Run and The Gption, but so do a number of other collaborators. In Calgary, Charles will be joined by producer-songwriters Kevin Henkel and Daniel Lee, who have both worked on The Gption. Khari musician and writer Wendell McClelland also joined Charles at the National Music Center. Charles toured Canada as part of McClelland’s Freedom Singer show in 2017. She chronicled the story of his great-grandmother Kizzy, a fugitive slave who fled to Canada in the 1850s. She also introduced Charles to a number of songs from the period. along with the McClelland originals.

“It was really beautiful and it was interesting because I really didn’t know much about black Canadian history,” she says. “It was difficult to perform every night because I often cried. It was just very touching and some of the songs were so beautiful. “

How or whether its introduction into the 1850s music period will find its way into new sounds created at the National Music Center remains to be seen, but Charles says she is embarking on a loose plan.

“I have ideas,” she says. “It’s not necessarily going to be the kind of music that people are familiar with what I do. But we have music that we can build and we can come in with. But who’s to say something new won’t be created, something completely different? So we’re coming up with a plan, but there’s a lot of room to explore. Anyway, we have to do something. “

Tanika Charles will be performing a free show on Friday, January 17 at 8pm. to King Eddy.

