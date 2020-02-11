advertisement

SAN FRANCISCO – A law enforcement officer in California sued the Toronto Raptors president for a clash after the team won the NBA finals over the Golden State Warriors last June.

The Raptors had just won their first title at the Oracle Arena in Oakland on June 13 when Raptors President Masai Ujiri came out to join his celebrating team.

Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy Alan Strickland alleged in a federal lawsuit filed Friday that he had stopped Ujiri for not providing the correct ID, which resulted in a push match that was partially videotaped. Strickland claimed that Ujiri hit him “in the face and chest with both fists”, tried to bypass the substitute, and repeatedly ignored the order to stop.

His lawsuit alleged that NBA officials had told security personnel that someone with fake ID had recently been given access to the basketball court and that they “did not want this breach to occur again”.

The lawsuit alleges that Strickland has suffered “physical, mental, emotional, and economic damage”, including lost wages, missed opportunities for financial gain, and future earnings opportunities. It also cited past and future medical care and expenses, and named his wife as the applicant. The lawsuit demands $ 75,000 in damages.

Strickland reported a concussion and jaw injury that forced him to miss the job, his lawyer said at the time. He’s been on vacation since the fight.

In October, prosecutors decided not to file charges against Ujiri after attending a meeting with sheriff and district attorney officials. At the time, a spokeswoman for District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said the parties had focused on issues that we believe to deserve constructive, structured mediation and conflict resolution, and that would be better handled outside the courtroom.

A statement by the Raptors says that Strickland’s claims are unfounded and unfounded.

“The Toronto Raptors and Masai have a very competent lawyer together who will resolve this on our behalf, and so we have no intention of making any further statements,” the team said.

