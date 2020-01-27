advertisement

Two private schools in the Greater Toronto area have announced that some parents were on the same flight as an Ontario patient who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to CTV News.

Since the coronavirus was brought to the attention of the Western public last week, there has been great panic about the spread of the virus. Originally started in Wuhan, China, the disease has now spread to Canada – with two cases confirmed.

Since then, two private schools in Ontario have asked parents not to send their children to school if they recently traveled to China. One school, called the Richmond Hill Montessori School, has asked children to stay home for at least 15 days.

In an “emergency order”, the school requested that parents “kindly mark, the same 15-day quarantine applies to any RHMS family who may have come into contact with individuals traveling to Toronto from China or any other country or cities. others known to have confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV). “

Another Montessori also sent a message to parents, urging them to quarantine “themselves for the recommended 14-day period to ensure the safety of themselves and others.”

It is unclear if any of the parents were affected.

