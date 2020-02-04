advertisement

Charges against a man who had a Uzi vehicle gun in his bedroom were dropped because Toronto police officers took a shortcut to search his home when their long night shift was ready.

It was 6:53 a.m., September 11, 2017, when Officers Ben Caunter and Scott Rogers arrived at Elvis Iniguez’s home and knocked on the door. It was seven minutes before the scheduled end of a week of overnight shifts.

Both officers had been there early at night when Iniguez called 911 seeking help. His girlfriend was following him destroying plants in his home, he complained.

advertisement

When the two officers first arrived, Iniguez was outside his home and appeared calm and clear, but one woman was visibly disturbed. She looked drunk and was shouting, swearing and calling Iniguez names, the court heard.

He did not want that accused, he told officers, just outside his home.

The woman asked to collect her belongings and change her clothes before leaving. With everyone’s agreement she climbed the stairs alone. The officers then took her to a friend’s house.

About 30 minutes later, the woman called the police.

Both officers have vague and vague memories of what was said or Mr. Iniguez before entering his home, and before checking the gun

She said she had seen a Uzi in a bedroom inside Iniguez’s home and ammunition magazines in a Goodlife fitness club kit on the left side of the bed in another bedroom.

Both officers were skeptical. After consulting with detectives, they decided that the circumstances would not be grounds for a court order but also did not want to ignore a gun report. Without a warrant, the only option was for Iniguez to be asked to agree to search his home.

When officers returned and knocked on Iniguez’s door, they didn’t take with them a consent form, a printed sheet advising a person of their rights to have someone sign before the police make a consent search. The form states that the person has the right to contact a lawyer and the right to refuse control.

Iniguez awoke from the knock and answered the door wearing a T-shirt and underwear.

The narrative of what happened next varies considerably.

Officers told the court they spoke to Iniguez at the entrance and inside his fire. They told him about a report that he had a Uzi in a bedroom. The officers could not recall the specific words of their interaction, the court heard, but realized that Iniguez gave them permission to look around.

Iniguez said he has had the weapon for years and doesn’t know what to do with it.

Getty Images

He was not told that he could refuse the check, or that he could talk to a lawyer about it. Nor was he warned of the potential danger he could face from control, the officers agreed. It never happened to them because they did not believe they would find a weapon and would soon be on their way home.

Upstairs, Caunter found a Goodlife fitness kit containing ammunition magazines. Rogers said he asked Iniguez where the gun was and headed to another bedroom closet. Inside a bag, Rogers found a Uzi, more magazines and a single bullet.

According to officers, Iniguez said he has had the weapon for years and does not know what to do with it. Iniguez was arrested above and handcuffed, they said.

Iniguez, however, told the court things went differently.

He said officers had burst into the door when he managed to open it, pushed a wall up, pointed a gun at his head and shouted, “Where’s the king’s gun?” He said he was immediately handcuffed and taken upstairs.

He said he never consented to a search and told them the gun was not his.

Ontario Supreme Court Justice Heather McArthur found inconsistency in everyone’s testimony.

She realized it was impossible that officers immediately cut a gun to his face when he had been so kind to them just hours earlier and officers did not even believe they would find a gun.

The conduct of the officers in this case falls to the more serious end of the spectrum

She disputed his evidence but that did not mean she accepted the police version.

“Both officers have vague and vague memories of what was said or Mr. Iniguez said before entering his home, and before checking the gun,” McArthur said in her ruling, published Monday.

Without evidence of consent, the check was deemed unreasonable and a violation of Iniguez’s Charter rights.

“The officers’ behavior in this case falls at the most serious end of the spectrum,” McArthur said. “God. Iniguez had a high level of intimacy in his home.”

Caunter had been a police officer for about 17 years at the time; Rogers for nearly seven. They should have known better, she said.

“In my opinion, the failure of officers to turn their minds to requests for a consent search is not inadvertent, but more akin to negligence or intentional blindness.

“They were anxious to reserve the change and thought it would be quick.”

“It seems clear that the officers decided that the outcome of their night shift over time was more important than ensuring that Mr Iniguez’s constitutional rights were respected,” she said in her ruling.

The evidence found during the search was excluded from the trial, which led to Iniguez’s release, said Roots Gadhia, his lawyer.

“A man’s home is his castle,” Gadhia said.

“Simply the only thing that protects us from the state is that our house will not be occupied by the police without them doing everything to make sure they are operating within the bounds of their power,” Gadhia said.

Toronto police are aware of the court ruling.

“We can confirm that the findings have been passed on to our Professional Standards Unit and will be reviewed,” said Connie Osborne, a spokeswoman for Toronto police.

• Email: ahumphreys@postmedia.com | Twitter: AD_Humphreys

advertisement