A Canadian man who was arrested by Turkish police in July is believed to be holding a phone containing ISIS propaganda at the time of his arrest, according to the CBC. Ikar Mao was arrested near the Syrian border in the summer of 2019. He was traveling with his wife at the time.

ISIS-related videos were sent to the phone using the encrypted messaging app, Telegram. The man claimed that the videos had been downloaded without his knowledge or intent.

In October, the couple were able to return to Canada after being released.

The man denied joining ISIS and claimed the couple was not planning to move to Syria.

The FBI was not convinced by the couples’ claims. According to the CBC, terrorism expert Evan Kohlmann said, “This is a big red flag.”

“Until the last few days, the Telegram was the chief meaning that ISIS and its supporters were using it to communicate with the mother organization – the mother ship, as well as with each other.”

The man is scheduled to attend court Friday near Toronto. He is currently adhering to the bail conditions of the courts that include very restricted internet access, a curfew, and a foot bracelet.

Videos sent to Mao’s phone contain ISIS propaganda, as well as armed soldiers. We are not yet sure if the original evidence was seen by the Canadian authorities.

Kamran Bokhari who is with the Center for Global Politics in Washington was quoted as saying, “If you have Telegram and then have footage inside your Telegram account showing jihadist videos or jihadist pictures or messages or memes, then it is certainly a very telling sign “

Telegram is an application that ISIS often uses.

Further evidence indicates that the couple said they intended to join ISIS in a letter meant for their family.

Kholmann also said, “It can very well be a part of propaganda efforts within Syria. ISIS produces a tremendous amount of propaganda. They produce a lot of videos. They produce a lot of audio, and a lot of this stuff is harvested directly from the battlefield. , “he went on to say,” In order to carry this material back and forth – in order to transfer it between cameramen and media editors and whatever – you need media equipment to carry it. “

Kohlmann believes the death of former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has not slowed down the ISIS organization and said, “ISIS is not dead, and these cases are proving that ISIS’s appeal to Westerners is still there, and they are still traveling to Syria and Iraq on the battlefield, where ISIS still has a physical presence, “he went on to say,” This organization is no longer just an organization. It’s a hybrid. It’s an organization and it’s a movement. people, they no longer need Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. “

Bokhari is still open to the possibility that the whole situation will be a misunderstanding. He noted, “It is possible that they had no intention of engaging in violence and they simply wanted to be part of a context or environment they call” under Islamic rule “, and added,” But again, it’s a difficult case to make because everyone knows – and these individuals who decided to make the trip also knew – that there was a lot of violence associated with this regime, the jihadist regime that ISIS had created. It is therefore a difficult case for defense. “

The family and the couple’s attorneys declined to comment on the situation.

