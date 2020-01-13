advertisement

Morgan Rielly’s injury forces the Toronto Maple Leafs to act as they now have to act against a defender.

The day after the worst game in the Sheldon Keefe era, the bad news for the Toronto Maple Leafs continues. Morgan Rielly has broken his foot for the foreseeable future. After an 8: 4 loss to the Florida Panthers, the team just behind the Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division, it was announced that Rielly would be re-evaluated in eight weeks after a foot injury.

It was known most of the season that Rielly had been struck, but losing the team’s best defender will become an irreplaceable void. At this point, it would be a miracle to have him back anytime before the Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

For a club already without Jake Muzzin, who has not played with a broken foot since December 27 and has no schedule for his return, the already thin blue line of the Leafs is problematic at best.

advertisement

Rasmus Sandin, who relegated as the best defender at the Junior Ice Hockey World Championship, was immediately recalled. It was no secret that Toronto Sandin wanted to stay with the Minors this season to prevent the talented 19-year-old from playing in 10 games this season, making it a full year for his entry-level contract.

Related story

Why Sandin Leafs Could Be X-Factor

Read now >>

The Maple Leafs with the cap hoped to have a bargain deal in their pockets, but with the decimated blue line, the team had no choice but to give Sandin everything he could, and probably more, now.

When Sandin competes against adult men, you have to rely on a teenager ending a tournament in which he dominated other teenagers. The boy is given every opportunity, but if the Maple Leafs hope to stay on the water in dealing with their injuries, they will have to make a trade to find a defender.

If the injuries turned out to be a blessing, Toronto Rielly’s goal can be placed in the long-term injury reserve, freeing up space for a defender. The Maple Leafs are full of strikers that they could offer to other teams, but it’s hard to imagine that the club is ready to make an important draft pick on every deal.

Toronto is already without its draft picking for the first round in 2020 after it had to be paired with Patrick Marleau to send the veteran cap hit out of town last summer. It’s hard to imagine that after doing his first ballot in 2019 to take over Muzzin a year ago, General Director Kyle Dubas is eager to negotiate more draft picks.

Though Dubas may have no choice but to pack everything he can to win a top 4 defender as the season could get out of balance. No further evidence is required that Cody Ceci, Martin Marincin, Justin Holl and Tyson Barrie are unable to hold the fort long-term as the team waits for Rielly and Muzzin to return.

Are the Maple Leafs calling the New Jersey Devils that have already been sold because there are still free agents Sami Vatanen or Andy Greene? Brendan Dillon of the San Jose Sharks was recently in the Toronto rumor mill. Would it be possible for Dubas to look to California again to win a defender?

Whoever the player is, expect it to be a deep move and band aid correction, as opposed to someone who is actually able to replace Rielly’s workhorse minutes or stay long-term. However, the maple leafs have to make a move sooner rather than later before sticking to a placeholder position becomes unlikely.

Next year: NHL All-Decade Roster 2010

If the Atlantic division has shown anything this season, it won’t be long before the teams drop out of the tournament entirely. Just ask the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabers.

advertisement