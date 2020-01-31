advertisement

According to the latest NHL trade rumors, the Toronto Maple Leafs have taken a look at Mathew Dumba in pursuit of a right-wing defender.

It’s no secret that the Toronto Maple Leafs are trying to improve their defenses. You want to do this not only in the short term, but also in the long term. The Leafs have only four defenders under contract for next season. Only one of them (Justin Holl) plays on the right. According to the latest NHL trade rumors, the Leafs have expressed interest in Minnesota Wild defender Mathew Dumba.

This report comes from Elliotte Friedman in his last 31-thought column. He reports that the Leafs are definitely active in the trading market and Dumba is just one of the defenders who looked at them.

Dumba would make sense for the Maple Leafs for several reasons. First, he is right-handed. This is important because, as mentioned earlier, Holl is the only right-handed defender who is under contract for next season. Even if the Leafs sign Jake Muzzin, they need more right-handed people. So Dumba would obviously be fit.

Second, he would solve their problems on the right side in both the short and long term. This season he would give them a real top pair caliber defender. Dumba could help make Maple Leafs Stanley Cup rivals this season, especially if Morgan Rielly can fully recover.

In the long run, Dumba would give them a cost-driven top pairing option on the right. His $ 6 million cap hit is reasonable. Dumba’s contract runs until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Despite having a bad year this season, he’s been very productive in the past. This season Dumba has three goals and 16 points in 50 games. However, he had 22 points in 32 games last season. Dumba has 106 points in its last 190 games in the last three seasons.

The Leafs probably have what it takes to drive Dumba out of the wild, especially if they sell little of it. Although they have no first round choice this year (they exchanged ideas in the Patrick Marleau Cap Dump Deal), the Leafs Kasperi have captains. He is someone the wilderness could be very interested in. A cape-deal deal and a high-capacity pick could be enough to get things done.

