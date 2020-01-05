advertisement

Reserve goalkeeper Michael Hutchinson stopped 33 shots to earn his first shutout of the season and the fifth of his career after the Toronto Maple Leafs host defeated the New York Islanders 3-0 on Saturday night.

Pierre Engvall and Auston Matthews scored second period goals for the Maple Leafs, who are on a 9-0-1 roll and are 15-4-1 after Sheldon Keefe replaced Mike Babcock as coach.

Zach Hyman added a goalless goal in the third period. Mitch Marner had two assists and Matthews added one assist.

Hutchinson won his third straight game in his ninth appearance and 10th appearance this season.

Semyon Varlamov made his fourth straight start on the Islanders goal and made 20 saves.

The Islanders, who scored twice at the gate, have lost five of the past seven.

The Maple Leafs entered Saturday scoring at least four goals in nine straight games, but the Islanders were scoring the Maple Leafs scores 7-6 in a first period with no goals or penalties.

Hutchinson made his first big save of the game at 8:50 of the second period when he stopped a shot from Josh Bailey, who was alone in the slots.

Engvall scored his sixth goal of the season at 1:25 pm on a close pass in the box by Casper Kapanen, who had the ball in his left flank.

Matthews scored his 28th goal of the season at 16:07 of the second, redirecting Marner’s shot to the goal.

Toronto’s Cody Ceci got the first penalty of the game when he was called for a kick at 17:10 of the second in a game where some players were packed in the crease of Toronto’s goal. Puku was in the crease but did not cross the line.

The Islanders had a 23-13 lead in goal kicks after two periods.

Hutchinson made a glove stop on Mathew Barzal’s wrist attempt at 9:59 of the third period.

Hyman scored his 10th goal this season in the free kick in 17:52 of the third.

Island defender Adam Pelech was placed on injured reserve Friday with an Achilles tendon injury and is out for the remainder of the regular season.

The Islanders beat Maple leaves 5-4 on November 13th.

