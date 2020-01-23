advertisement

TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A torn American flag that gave rise to concern in a part of Carbon County is being replaced.

Officials at Crown Castle, the energy company that owns the cell tower where the flag is, said they had to wait for the availability of a special crane. They were scheduled to replace the flag on Friday, but they could move it up.

The torn American flag on this cell tower in Towamensing Township is being replaced. According to Crown Castle, there was always a plan to replace the flag. Crews say they just needed good weather and equipment to get the job done. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/i28DVc3m27

advertisement

– Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) January 23, 2020

The company apologized to the community and said they take it very seriously when a flag is in bad shape.

A spokesperson noted that there are metal bolts that contribute to the deterioration of the flag and that crack when strong winds occur. They have tried in vain to remedy the situation by covering the bolts.

40.873311

-75.597530

.

advertisement