A fascinating social media post has convinced fans of The Witcher that Tormund of Game of Thrones will join the cast.

Of course, when I say “join the cast” it does not mean that there will be a crossover between Winterfell and the continent where Tormund and Geralt have a run-in, however much the fans like this premise.

Rather, it is rumored that Kristofer Hivju, who brought Tormund to life in the popular (and then hated) HBO series, will play a new character in the second season of Henry Cavill’s Netflix show.

Speculation began after a Witcher-related Instagram post about season two director Stephen Surjik, who had recently been looking for new episodes, appeared.

He used a number of hashtags in the title of the post, including “Witcher Netflix”, “Henry Cavill”, “Anya Chalotra” and, most interestingly, “Kristofer Hivju”.

The first three hashtags make sense given the post context, as Cavill and Chalotra are established stars of the show. Cavill as Geralt and Chalotra as Yennefer. So the inclusion of Hivju’s name raises the question: What does he have to do with The Witcher?

The Game of Thrones actor has not appeared in season one, and it has not been publicly announced that he will join the team. Hivju has never worked with Surjik before, but the director clearly thought he was worthy enough to be accepted into the position.

The hashtag was enough to get fans talking, but Surjik added fuel to the fire by deleting the Instagram post, suggesting that he had made a posting mistake. Of course, his attempt to delete the post was not up to the screenshot function, so eagle-eye fans could hold onto the obvious evidence.

Witcher experts Redanian Intelligence decided to dig even more and found that Hivju has recently followed not one, but two, but three, Witcher-related social media accounts.

Of course, it’s possible that the actor just spotted the show and opted for a subsequent spree, but combining the results with Surjik’s hashtag, and it seems a bit more than coincidental.

To top it off, Redanian Intelligence discovered that there are connections between Hivju’s agent and The Witcher’s casting team.

