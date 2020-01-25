advertisement

Derry 2-11 lead trim 1-14

Leitrim did a great job getting a point with Derry at Celtic Park when they first met in the third division. The outsiders, led by Ben McCarron and Ciaran McFaul, made the home team a late part of the booty.

Keith Beirne Top scored nine points for Leitrim, while Emmett Bradley finished 1-3 for a disappointing Derry.

It was Terry Hylands’ team that did the best billing. Ciaran McFaul’s seventh minute slalom effort put him in an easy goal position to open the lead, but Leitrm shot back interested. Keith Beirne and Shane Moran’s points were surpassed by a 13th-minute goal from Cillian McGloin when Leitrim took the lead 3-1 and 0-1.

Derry struggled for fluency and scored four times in a row through Ryan Bell and Emmett Bradley. But Leitrim shot back and extended his lead to 1: 7 to 0: 6 after half an hour.

However, Derry came into play between 1: 8 and 1: 7 when the points from Eoghan Duffy and Chrissy McKaigue followed a huge goal from Emmett Bradley.

Leitrim shot over the first four points of the second half before a Shane McGuigan Derry goal dragged on. Keith Beirne continued to nail his liberties while the visitors held out their necks.

But with players in green and gold all over the field, Derry finally found parity on the scoreboard. But as much as they starved for victory, their opponents refused to pass and a draw was no more or less than either side deserved.

Derry: O Lynch; C. McCluskey, P. McGrogan, L. McGoldrick; B. Rogers, C. McKaigue (0-1), C. Doherty; G O’Neill, E Bradley (1-3, two free); E Duffy (0-1), D Tallon; C McFaul (0-2); B McCarron (0-1), R Bell (0-2, two free), C Bradley. Subs: S McGuigan (1-1) for C Bradley (41 minutes), N Toner for G O’Neill (53), N Keenan for L McGoldrick (55), A Doherty for E Duffy (60), C McWilliams for C Doherty ( 66).

Leitrim: D McKiernan; C. Reynolds, F. McTague, P. Maguire; A Flynn, J. Gilheaney, C. McGloin (1-0); D Wrynn, S. Moran (0-3); S. Quinn, D. McGovern, D. Flynn (0: 1); O McCaffrey, D. Rooney (0-1), K. Beirne (0-9, eight free). Subs: O McLoughlin for O McCaffrey (53 min.), RO’Rourke for C McGloin (69), D Bruen for D McGovern (70).

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan)

