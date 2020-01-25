advertisement

Atalanta have not won any of their last three games in all competitions. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

SPAL vs Bologna

Stadio Paolo Mazza, Ferrara

Saturday, 25-01-2020 @ 17h

SPAL conceded 90% of its league matches this quarter. The hosts have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 8 league games. Bologna have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 15 Serie A games. Rossoblu have seen BTTS land in 13 of their last 14 league games.

Monday night, SPAL managed one of the shocks of the season, as they fought to win 2-1 against the contenders for the Champions League Atalanta. This brought SPAL off the bottom of the table, the club now hoping to push for safety for the third consecutive season. Their impressive fate at this level could be extended, but can they see Bologna on Saturday afternoon?

SPAL can have a huge result behind them, but they must add to it regularly to survive the fall from the top flight. The good news for the home team is that they have done quite well over the years. Their two elite seasons after promotion saw them gather long periods of good form, enough to keep them away from danger.

However, they will have to solve their problems in the league and that might be too much as they try to put together an unlikely third survival offer. The problem for the hosts is that they conceded far too many goals this quarter, failing to keep a clean sheet in 90% of their league games this quarter. They conceded eight rebound goals in Serie A, keeping a single clean sheet at home this quarter.

Fiorentina vs Genoa

Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence

Saturday, 25-01-2020 @ 20h

La Fiorentina have won their last 3 games. Genoa have not won their last 19 Serie A trips. The Grifones have conceded 2 or more goals in 8 of their last 10 trips. Genoa has lost 4 of its last 5 league games.

La Fiorentina is experiencing an incredible turnaround in fortune, the club now on a streak of three consecutive wins. Suddenly, the Viola looks good at avoiding the fall, even with just two of these Serie A wins to come. They were lifted nine points above the drop zone, while their other victory brought them in the quarterfinals. Coppa Italia final.

New manager Beppe Iachini has had a fantastic start to the reign, with big wins against Atalanta and Naples, which puts them in an excellent position for the rest of the season. Can they follow a home team from Genoa in difficulty?

Genoa has not won its last 19 road games in Serie A, so this is not a problem that has just had an impact on the current campaign. Visitors have had a season of disastrous results on their travels, which has put them in major trouble. Genoa fell in the relegation fight last quarter, as they enter the weekend at the end of Serie A draw.

Not only that, but Genoa has the worst return on the road of any Serie A team. The visitors have claimed only four points from their 10 games so far, without winning. They are heading for this shock after sending two or more goals in eight of their last 10 trips, averaging 2.6 goals against per away game for the season.

Torino vs Atalanta

Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin

Saturday 25-01-2020 at 10:45 p.m.

Atalanta have not won in their last 3 games. None of the Dea’s last 7 trips to Turin have led to victory. Torino has lost 1 of his last 6 games to Atalanta, winning the return game 3-2. Apart from the last 6, Atalanta failed to win 4 of their 5 away games in Serie A this quarter.

Atalanta’s push for the top four took a hit Monday night, with a disappointing home loss to SPAL. Going down the side that started the last game in the league shook Atalanta – who is now winless in three – while many of their players called the loss a wake-up call. However, will that prove to be the case as they are making a difficult trip to Turin this weekend?

Visitors can call their last loss galvanize, but they have to go out and prove it. The visitors are in the middle of a long season, especially in front of Champions League football. They have the enticing prospect of Valence in the last 16 of the competition, opening the door for this side to be the 2020 edition of Ajax or Monaco.

However, these long-term highlights may wait, as Atalanta has a tough clash this weekend. The visitors took part in this winless game in their last seven visits to Turin, including last season’s 2-0 loss to Turin. They’ve scored just three times in their last six trips here, while the visitors have already lost 3-2 at home to Turin earlier this season. Can Torino build on a six-game losing streak against Atalanta?

The next Serie A matches

Sunday, 26-01-2020

-Inter Milan vs Cagliari @ 2:30 p.m.

-Hellas Verona vs Lecce at 5 p.m.

-Sampdoria vs Sassuolo at 5 p.m.

-Parma vs Udinese at 5 p.m.

-Roma vs Lazio at 8 p.m.

-Napoli vs Juventus @ 10: 45pm

Friday result

-Brescia 0-1 AC Milan

