Obi Toppin collected 24 points and 12 rebounds, as the No. 7 Dayton built a 20-point lead and held a late race from host Richmond to an 87-79 victory Saturday in Atlantic Conference 10 action.

Jalen Crutcher added 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Butterflies (18-2, 7-0), while backup guards Ibi Watson and Ryan Mikesell scored 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Jacob Gilyard scored a game-high 27 points and Nick Sherod added 23 for the Spiders (15-5, 5-2), who could have tied Dayton for first place with a win. Nathan Cayo added 15, but Richmond hit just 39.1 percent from the field and outscored 41-31.

Toppin’s clash at the 16:56 mark of the first half ended in an 11-2 opening game for the Flies, but the Spiders were able to work at a pace. They grabbed a 22-20 lead at 8:30 May when Sherod converted a 3-pointer.

Richmond again led 28-26 when Crutcher held a 3-pointer with five minutes left to start a 14-2 team that gave Dayton control for good. His transition setting with 1:05 on the clock made it 40-30, and the Flyers settled for a 40-32 advantage at half time.

A powerful Dayton offense, which entered the night averaging 82.5 points per game, gradually built the lead to 20 points with 8:25 left in the game. Watson’s 3-point play made it 64-44.

The Spiders made a final fee, slashing the deficit to 71-63 when Grant Golden made a hollow strike with 3:48 left. But Crutcher silenced the crowd with a 3-pointer, followed by a Trey Landers lineup that raised the difference to 13 points with 2:47 on the clock.

Dayton shot nearly 54 percent from the field on another efficient performance, and also converted 22 of 29 free throws. The only downside to her was that she made 15 laps which Richmond took 19 points.

