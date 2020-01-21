advertisement

Former world champion Veselin Topalov from Bulgaria opened his campaign in the Masters section of the 18th Gibraltar Chess Festival, which began on Tuesday with a victory over the Indian Sankalp Gupta.

The Bulgarian Grand Master (ELO rating 2738), the fourth seed here, set it against his Indian opponent in just 25 overs and underlined his class against the youngster (with an ELO rating of 2400).

Pouya Idani from Iran celebrated the first win against WIM Teodar Injac from Serbia.

Ivan Cheparinov from Bulgaria and Frenchman Jules Moussard later won against Evgenios Ioannidis from Greece and Eric De Haan from the Netherlands when the tournament started today.

Cheparinov with an ELO rating of 2686 was too strong for the Greek champions and won in just 18 moves.

Grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov from Azerbaijan and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave from France are the top players of the tournament.

Other key players are Hao Wang from China, Veselin Topalov (Bulgaria), David Navara from the Czech Republic and GM Liem Le Quang from Vietnam.

K Sasikiran and B Adhibhan are part of a huge Indian contingent made up of around 40 players. They take part in the 10-round tournament and concentrate on obtaining ELO evaluation points.

In addition to Adhiban and Sasikiran, young men like D Gukesh, the country’s youngest GM R Praggnanandhaa, Raunak Sadhwani, S L Narayanan and a few others are also among the men, including Karthikeyan Murali, who took second place last year.

