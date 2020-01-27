advertisement

Colombian coach Johnedel Cardel has made the record clear as trade rumors keep popping up about his esteemed locals. CJ Perez, runaway leader of this year’s rookie of the year race, is not going anywhere.

Columbian, Cardel said, is trying to increase last year’s profits and “build a competitive team”.

“So CJ will stay with us,” said the former La Salle.

advertisement

Perez’s name has helped to mess up the rumor mill, and interest in social media has focused on his transfer to a power plant.

“Everyone wants CJ Perez to be part of their team,” Cardel said. “But to be honest, there will be no trade from our end.”

When asked if Perez would stay with Columbian when the Philippine Cup opened on March 1, Cardel had an answer: “Guaranteed.”

Cardel also sees great potential in the newly hired rookies Roosevelt Adams, which he sees as another version of Perez, and in the Letran talents Bonbon Batiller and Michael Balagasay. With Perez at the helm and Aldrech Ramos taking over for Jackson Corpuz, Cardel hopes the team will cause a sensation in the coming season.

“We hope this purely Filipino [conference] will get even better,” he said, telling the inquirer that Colombians not only hope to reach the final four, but also to win a championship.

The Dyip only made it into the playoffs once in the 2015/16 season and landed there as the fourth team.

However, that did not stop the squad from setting high goals.

“Who knows? We will never stop dreaming.” INQ

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement