The story of Calgary’s rise as a city is a story of shock and stagnation, boom and bust.

Over the years, the city’s limbs have stretched outward, reaching toward the mountains, traversing wild meadows and encompassing small communities.

This growth is reflected in these wonderful time-lapse maps of Google Earth, looking back over 35 years, from 1984 to 2018.

Looking back at 1984 in Calgary, there were 619,814 people living in the city. Ralph Klein was mayor. The Winter Olympics were still four years away and the Saddledome was still under construction.

The frenzied oil and gas boom of the 1970s had given way to the global recession and the city was plunged into bankruptcy and unemployment. Although the 70s had learned in a burst of growth, the city more or less ended at Nose Hill Park in the north and Fish Creek Provincial Park in the south.

Each timelapse is made up of 35 cloudless photos, which were made interactive by CREATE Lab at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. Click on the play button on each image to start the timeline.

Northwest Calgary

In 1984, the northern end of Nose Hill Park – created in 1980 – is on the outskirts of town, with nothing but farmland to the north. Construction is just beginning in the communities of Edgemont, Hawkwood and Lake Arbor.

By 1992, Nose Hill Park is completely surrounded by development as the MacEwan community approaches completion in the north. A total of 12 communities border the massive hill.

In 1995, work begins in the northwestern community of Tuscany, with Rocky Ridge and Royal Oak soon to follow.

In 2000, Harvest Hills, Panorama Hills and Coventry Hills are under construction. These large communities will eventually add more than 50,000 residents to Calgary.

In 2005, Sage Hill and Simons Valley begin to take shape, along with the Ring Road and its exchanges. The ever-growing, massive gravel pits and the city’s Spy Hill Landfill appear as a yellow-brown splash above and to the left of the Citadel community.

Land along the Bow River, which flows out of Calgary, remains largely underdeveloped, in large part thanks to the efforts of the Harvie family who run to keep the area preserved as a park. Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park takes in 1,334 acres of former sandy land north of the Bow River.

Northeast Calgary

In the 1984 satellite image, the runways of Calgary International Airport extend north like delicate skeletons. The airport itself looks young, with the terminal only seven years old. Falconridge and Castleridge are the only communities north of Blvd McKnight. At this time, much of today’s northeast Calgary is definitely rural.

In 2000, the northeast corner of Calgary begins to take shape, with Martindale, Taradale and Saddleridge appearing on the map.

In 2005, excavations begin at the CrossIron Mills shopping center in Balzac, north of Calgary. The center will open in 2009.

In 2008, the north-eastern part of the Ring Road and its many exchanges seem to be nowhere, due to rapid construction.

In 2011, the airport is a vast construction area as work begins on the international runway and terminal.

Southwest Calgary

In 1984, open fields comprise much of Calgary south of Fish Creek Provincial Park. Midnapore, itself a village absorbed by Calgary in 1961, is the only community built. Shawnessy and Sundance, presenting a new man-made lake, are in the early stages of development. The Shaw-Nee Slopes Golf Course, which will close in 2011 to make way for Shawnee slope development, is visible south of Fish Creek Park.

By 1995, Shawnessy and Sundance have largely developed and work begins in Somerset and Bridlewood as the city continues its relentless push towards Highway 22X and beyond.

In 2002, work begins on the wider Evergreen community.

By 2018, the long-awaited South Street in the Southwest is under development and the heavily wooded area of ​​Fish Creek Provincial Park – Canada’s second largest urban park – is fully encompassed by housing cloud and farmer fields are a distant memory.

Deep South

Few areas in Calgary have undergone a transformation as radical as the region south of Highway 22X. In just over 35 years, a landscape of plains and valleys has formed into eight communities, adding more than 77,000 people to the city’s population.

In 1984, the Lafarge gravel pit is a landmark south of Highway 22X. The Deerfoot Trail has just been extended to 22X by Glenmore Trail, at a cost of $ 92 million.

By 1994, Sundance and McKenzie Lake – both lake communities – have largely been completed, and excavations begin on Lake Chaparral.

In 1999, the streets of Cranston appear.

In 2003, the Deerfoot Trail now runs south from Highway 22X to Highway 2 near De Winton, making the highway an unobstructed corridor through the city. With the extension in place, work begins on Auburn Bay.

In 2006, Seton – the future location of the Southern Health Campus – begins to take shape. Next year, construction begins on the site of the hospital – an area approximately the size of the Chinook Center shopping mall.

In 2008, work begins in Mahogany, with its intricate pond and canal system in place by 2015.

In 2010, Walden and Legacy are under construction and Seton spreads south.

By 2018, the Macleod Trail / Highway 22 interchange is being redeveloped to accommodate the Southwest Ring Road, and construction continues in many of the communities south of Calgary.

Finally, use the slider to compare what Calgary looked like in 1984 and 2018:

– With files by Monica Zurowski

