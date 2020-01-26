advertisement

The post-all-star break of the 2019-20 NHL season is here. Here are our tips and forecasts for all major NHL awards and some awards that we just invented.

Today is the last day of the NHL All-Star break, and now is a good time to think about the NHL Awards and the top candidates for each award. There should be some very tight races this season and most of the prizes have not yet been awarded.

We also decided to add some of our awards because we are having fun and want to reward fun performances. So without further ado, here are our tips and forecasts for all major NHL awards and some awards that we just invented!

Hart Trophy

Nathan MacKinnon, who was the next Colorado Avalanche striker (Andre Burakovsky with 22) to almost double the 5v5 points (40) is a very good case. His 72 points are more than double the next Avs striker (Mikko Rantanen with 34).

advertisement

Lets move on. MacKinnon has 30 goals, 13 more than Nazem Kadri. His 42 assists are 23 more than Rantanen’s 19. MacKinnon has worn the Avalanche this season when he has fought numerous injuries.

recognitions: Connor McDavid drags the Edmonton Oilers through a rather mediocre Pacific division. McDavid leads the NHL with 76 points. His teammate Leon Draisaitl is right behind him with 75 points, but it is clear that McDavid is the better player.

The Oilers have scored 95 5v5 goals so far this season. McDavid’s was involved in 39 of them and 48 on the ice. In all its strengths, the Edmonton captain played a role in 76 of his 153 goals. However, I think Draisaitl will affect McDavid’s chances of winning.

It’s obvious that McDavid is the best player, but the Hart Trophy doesn’t go to the best player, but to the most valuable player. This is MacKinnon.

David Pastrnak is very valuable to the Boston Bruins. He has emerged as the best player in the best streak in the NHL.

Ted Lindsay Award

McDavid is the best player in the NHL, so he should be given the “Most Outstanding Player” award. Expect players like MacKinnon, Draisaitl, and Pastrnak to also consider seriously.

Norris Trophy

This is probably the easiest award to award. John Capson of the Washington Capitals has a 12 point advantage over the defenders because he leads them with 60 points. Roman Josi or Victor Hedman will need a pretty impressive hot series to approach him. Carlson is part of a Capitals team that is among the teams with the most points in the NHL.

recognitions: Dougie Hamilton would have a say, but his broken leg has ended his candidacy. Which is sad because he really had an excellent year and I think he had a good shot at victory. Josi and Hedman should compete with Carlson, but his lead in the points is pretty impressive.

Vezina Trophy

I will divide this into two categories – who should win and who will win?

Think should win: Robin Lehner of the Chicago Blackhawks should be a finalist if the Blackhawks land anywhere near the Stanley Cup playoffs. Their defense was appalling, as Lehner scored the most hits per hour with 5 against 5 (35.82) and with all strengths (36.59). Despite all his strengths, he also conceded the third most common goals (2.82).

Nevertheless, Lehner has the fifth best save percentage in all situations and the seventh best at 5v5. He was the best player in the Blackhawks and has already stolen a few games for them.

Thinking will win: Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tampa Bay Lightning started the season very slowly, but has been excellent lately. His 24 wins lead the NHL and his .917% on paper looks damn good. Vasilevskiy has the kind of season general managers who are rewarded with a Vezina trophy.

recognitions: Connor Hellebuyck should be discussed, but he’s been a bit cold lately. The Winnipeg jets don’t help him too much either. He’s basically in the same boat as Lehner. Darcy Kuemper of the Arizona Coyotes has to recover strongly after an injury that stopped him for a while. However, injuries are always difficult to predict for goalkeepers.

As always, Ben Bishop does an excellent job at the Dallas Stars. History shows that goalkeepers with lower workloads are often not rewarded with Vezina trophies. Unfortunately, Bishop has only played in 32 of the Stars’ 48 games, making it appear that he is a victim of the Stars, who can cope with his load again. New York Islanders’ Thomas Greiss has a great season, but he’s in the same boat as Bishop.

Selke Trophy

This could be the season when Sean Couturier finally gets the recognition he has earned for quite some time. He is still close in the Selke Trophy vote, but this season he’s the favorite in the second half.

With Couturier on the ice, the Flyers beat their opponents by 39: 23 (5: 5). As a team, they are surpassed in 5 against 5 with 103 to 105 points. Couturier also has very strong underlying statistics as it is one of the leading NHLs in relative CorsiFor%, relative xGF% and relative SCF%.

recognitions: As always, Patrice Bergeron is a very strong candidate for the Selke. He publishes his usual pending underlying numbers and still produces at an impressive rate. Likewise with Ryan O’Reilly. J.T. Miller, Mark Stone and Anthony Cirelli should take part in the discussion, but all three are wings and Selke Trophy voters are usually not friendly to them.

Lady Byng

It’s not too difficult to vote for it at the end of the year. Just look for a player with a lot of time on the ice, but very few minutes of penalty. Currently the winner should be Marc-Edouard Vlasic from the San Jose Sharks. He has played over 1,000 minutes so far this season and only four penalty minutes. It’s incredible for a defender.

recognitions: William Karlsson is remarkably good at not punishing. It’s the same with O’Reilly, who has the added bonus of being a previous winner. MacKinnon should also be in the race.

Jack Adams Trophy

It’s a four-horse race between Barry Despite, Mike Sullivan, Craig Berube and John Tortorella. Which team will win the Pacific is likely to get their coach talking. But at the moment Sullivan is my choice.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had countless injuries this season. While the blue jackets had the same problem, the penguins lost some of their best players. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin both missed a lot of time. Jake Guentzel will be out for the rest of the season. Still, the penguins are still one of the best teams in the NHL. This is a sign of really good coaching.

Tortorella should definitely be a finalist now. He has the blue jackets that play impressive hockey. However, Tortorella hopes his goalkeeper will stay as good as before.

Sullivan has earned a Jack Adams Award, but has never won it. I expect this bug to be fixed this season.

Calder Trophy

This was by far the hardest. It was about Cale Makar against Quinn Hughes and I chose the former. Makar was a little more impressive than Hughes, especially on the offensive. Hughes made it extremely difficult for me, but I have to give Makar the nod.

recognitions: Victor Olofsson was very impressive for the Sabers, but a recent injury leaves him the rest of the field. Dominik Kubalik from Blackhawk leads all rookies with 21 goals. John Marino from the Penguins was a very pleasant surprise on a blueline that needed healthy bodies. Adam Fox from the Rangers was even better than advertised.

Do you want a Darkhorse candidate? Washington Capitals goalkeeper Ilya Samsonov is here for you. He’s her backup right now, but the caps have given him more starts lately. He is fourth and first in the GAA among goalkeepers with at least 19 appearances. If Samsonov can take the lead role, it wouldn’t be surprising if he is a finalist. But history is not on his side.

Missile Richard

Let’s not kid ourselves, Alex Ovechkin will win. Sure, Pastrnak and Matthews should make goal scoring a very fascinating one. But something tells me that Ovechkin is not ready to leave his throne.

Actually no real awards

Now it’s time for some entertaining awards. These are not real awards, we just made them up. You will be rewarded with interesting, quirky or funny statistics. People say numbers are boring, but they’re wrong. You just look at the wrong numbers.

Cy Young Award

The Cy Young Award in the NHL goes to the player with the goal of supporting the relationship that most closely resembles a Cy Young awarded pitcher in baseball. If you’re unfamiliar with baseball, pitchers with many wins and very few losses are usually the top contenders (although this has changed in recent years).

Noel Acciari from the Florida Panthers is our pick with stunning 18 goals and 3 assists. In 48 games, he has almost doubled his previous goal high (10). Acciari also has as many goals this season as it had in his career before this season. It will probably not be as fast as before, but we would be happy if we proved wrong.

Mostly underestimated player

No, it is not Aleksander Barkov. He is a great player, but at this point he is so “underestimated” that he actually starts to be overrated. No, it’s not Nickla’s backstream either. Although it’s one of his teammates.

Guess which striker is first in 5 to 5 goals per hour this season? Pastrnak would be a good guess. Like Auston Matthews. Alex Ovechkin would do that too! But all of these answers would be wrong. It is Jakub Vrana the capitals. He is also fifth in total goals per hour, although he doesn’t have much power play time.

With 22 goals, he’s one of 29 strikers with at least 20 goals this season. Among these strikers, Vrana has the second lowest average ice age per game. He is also sixth among the NHL strikers with 5 against 5 points per hour. It’s easy to be underestimated if your team has the greatest goal scorer of all time.

Breakout player of the year

This award is pretty self-explanatory. It’s a two-way race between Bryan Rust from the Penguins and Anthony Duclair from the Senators. Rust is having a great season and he had to be great with the penguins who have a lot of injuries. However, the winner is Duclair. Duclair’s career was under threat less than 12 months ago. It is now a building block for a reconstruction franchise. Rust benefits from playing with some great players. Duclair doesn’t have this luxury.

The Joe Thornton Award

Joe Thornton is one of my all time favorite players. That’s why I found an award for his unwavering commitment to not scoring goals, but still collecting points. This award is similar to the Cy Young award, except that it goes to the striker who best demonstrates Thornton’s love of templates.

Our opening winner is none other than … Joe Thornton! He has two goals and 17 assists this season for 19 points. Never change, Jumbo Joe. Joel Eriksson Ek (4 goals, 17 assists) and Alexander Wennberg (5 goals, 15 assists) were also considered.

The Anti-Art Ross Trophy

I have to come up with a better name for it, but this award goes to the least productive player in the NHL. This award goes not only to a skater, but to a group of them. A group that is so incompetent that you can’t help but be awesome how bad they are. Yes, I’m talking about the 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings.

366 strikers have played at least 300 5 vs 5 minutes so far this season. 13 of them are Red Wings. Anthony Mantha (who will probably be out for the rest of the season) is the only Red Wings striker in the top 50 with 5 versus 5 points per hour. Tyler Bertuzzi, Dylan Larkin and Robby Fabbri are the only others in the top 183 forward (50th percentile).

Next: A player that every team should trade with

Justin Abdelkader, Valtteri Filppula, Luke Glendening, Frans Nielsen, Adam Erne and Christoffer Ehn are on or below the 300th place. In fact, the Red Wings Forward accounts have five of the eight lowest 5-to-5-point rates per hour. It takes an almost impressive lack of skill and luck to be as bad as the Red Wings.

advertisement