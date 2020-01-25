advertisement

(CNN) – President Donald Trump’s legal team leads his case.

After days of arguments in which Democrats exhaustively explained the case that Trump was illegally supporting Ukraine, taxpayers used dollars to pressurize the new president of that country to help him hurt political opponents, and then tried to hinder Congress and try everything hide, the Trump team had their turn to advocate for their client.

It was important because the White House has so far officially refused to cooperate in the accusation process.

While Trump’s lawyers refuted specific elements of the case against Trump, their arguments came down to two important points on Saturday:

1. Democrats try to steal the 2020 elections

“Despite all their talk about election interference, they are here to commit the most massive interference in an election in American history – and we can’t let that happen,” said White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, who Trump team.

2. There is no direct evidence of misconduct

“They think you can read your mind, I look at the words,” he said after pointing out that neither Trump nor Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there was pressure despite Trump’s request in the White transcript House.

Need for proof of the White House

Speaking after the arguments, Senate Minority Chuck Schumer said the defense arguments were proof that the Senate trial should include witnesses and summonses for documents.

“So the president’s counsel criticizes the case against the president for lack of resources close to the president and at the same time blocks witness testimony close to the president,” he said. “It does not make any sense.”

LISTENING: I deeply discussed the defense of Trump and also the highlights of the end of the opening arguments of the Democrats about the podcast Daily DC Impeachment Watch.

Will senators actually reverse Trump’s accusation?

The current question is not whether Trump will be removed from office – he does not. The question is whether senators vote to hear from witnesses and see new evidence. I spent a large part of Friday reviewing senators who could cut both parties. Democrats seem completely united. There is a small universe of republicans to watch. And even they complain about this process. It may even be an end for even four Republicans to support more information in this process. See everyone here.

Smart for the Trump team to go fast

The arguments lasted about two hours. Cipollone literally said around noon that he was ready for the day.

The fact of their brevity was a theme that Trump’s lawyers constantly mentioned.

“I am not going to continue to provide proof that they have not submitted to you. Because we would be here for more than 24 hours, “said Jay Sekulow, one of Trump’s leading lawyers.

“If you win, shut up”

Some supporters of deposition praised the move, partly because Saturday morning, as Trump has said, is the Death Valley’s reviews, but also as a sign of respect for senators who are itchy and smart, given the strategic position of the defense team.

“If you take less time and sharpen your point, it’s probably better,” says Preet Bharara, former US lawyer for the southern district of New York.

“If you win, shut up,” lawyer Jeffrey Toobin added to CNN. “I think that’s the guiding principle of what they do.”

Some mistakes in the Trump defense

There were some errors in their arguments.

For example, the White House delegate counsel, Michael Purpura, played several sessions of witnesses where witnesses – former US ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor, former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and former National Security Council staff – said they were the first time knew that the Ukrainians expressed concern that the security financing was frozen in August.

And all that testimony took place.

Purpura did not contain the testimony of Laura Cooper, the Pentagon official who mentioned emails that her office from Ukrainians received about the help on the same day as Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president.

Nor has he mentioned documents from which Ukrainians are concerned about the delay in early August, about which The New York Times reports.

Schiff turned into anti-Trump villain

After days when Rep. Adam Schiff, the main deposition manager of the House and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, became a viral hero for supporters of deposition, with his methodical arguments and passionate, urgent pleas to hold Trump accountable, he got a new role from the defense team of the president.

His satirical paraphrasing of Trump’s call with Zelensky, for which Trump and his defenders have regularly criticized Schiff, was played and the Californian democrat was accused of being a liar.

“That’s fake, that’s not the real call,” Purpua said after playing the moment. “That’s not the proof here, that’s not the transcript.”

Purpura showed the clip of the acting DNI hearing, Schiff, the main accusation manager, looked at him and watched without expression, according to CNN’s Manu Raju.

Read here a factual check of that argument against Schiff.

Schiff tried to dismiss that claim on Friday during his arguments.

“I discovered something very important by mocking the president and that is for a man who likes to mock others, he doesn’t like to be mocked. It appears that he has a fairly thin skin. Who would have thought that? “Schiff said, anticipating the line of questions that would be put to him. “Never mind that I said I didn’t use his words before I said, and I didn’t use his words after I said it, and I said I made a parody of his words -” It’s an outrage! “He mocked the president, that Schiff! Terrible!”

Trump’s defense played multiple video clips from Schiff, not only from that hearing, but also from an interview with cable news in which he said there were indications that the Trump campaign was conspiring with Russia. Trump’s defense disputed this point and said it was part of a Schiff pattern by misrepresenting things.

More

Here is the sound of Trump telling Lev Parnas to get rid of the US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

Pompeo fires back, on an official letterhead, to a reporter who talked about his explosive outburst when she asked Pompeo why he didn’t do it anymore to defend Yovanovitch.

When CNN asked him about Trump’s newly revealed ABC recording, Senator Lindsey Graham downplayed its impact. “No, I think the president has lost faith in her for reasons known to him, and I just don’t think there is a problem,” said the South Carolina Republican and president of the Senate Court.

And the Pentagon’s vow to protect Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from retaliation is being tested after Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee repeatedly attacked the decorated veteran this week.

Position: conviction does not automatically disqualify Trump in 2020

When Cipollone claimed that Democrats are asking Americans to “remove President Trump from the vote” in 2020, it was technically not correct.

As Jamie Ehrlich of CNN pointed out to me earlier this week, Article 1, paragraph 3 of the Constitution states: “The judgment in cases of accusation does not extend beyond removal from office, and disqualification for an honorary team, trust or Profit under the United States. ”However, it does not specify whether those votes – removal and disqualification – should be held simultaneously.

In our case, removal and disqualification are mentioned together in the articles of deposition, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi handed over to the Senate to vote. However, the precedent shows that the senate has separated expulsion and disqualification when they have voted on federal judges and officials. In the past, deletion required super-majesty (67 votes) and disqualification required only a simple majority (51 votes).

In 1913, for example, the American circuit judge Robert Archbald was removed from office on his own initiative and then disqualified by a simple majority. In 1989, US Senate Alcee L. Hastings was condemned by the Senate by a super argument, but a vote on disqualification never took place and he eventually won a seat in the US House of Representatives, where he currently serves and represents in Florida.

This opens the door to the fact that Trump is being removed from office, but he can still be re-elected in the fall. It also opens up the possibility that the senate prevents him from applying, but allows him to remain president.

However, this is only a point of order, since there are currently no more than the 67 votes needed to condemn Trump.

