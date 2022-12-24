What about Tesla? Elon Musk is ‘asleep at the wheel’, says analyst

Several investors have already expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the electric car company.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been the target of multiple criticisms from Tesla investors, with analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities saying that given the global economic climate, the electric carmaker needs its leader more than ever

Musk has been most talked about as CEO of Twitter but in the meantime, the entrepreneur remains relatively aloof from Tesla, with the share price reflecting this ‘abandonment’. Naturally, the company’s investors and shareholders have been unhappy and have been calling for the entrepreneur to return to Tesla’s ‘helm’.

“At this point Tesla needs a leader. At the same time Tesla is cutting prices and starting to have inventory rising worldwide on the eve of a global recession, Musk is seen as ‘asleep at the wheel’ when it comes to Tesla’s leadership at a time when investors need a CEO to navigate this category 5 storm,” Ives says in a note shared by the Business Insider website.